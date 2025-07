Una noruega que vive con su familia en España, contundente sobre si hay turismofobia en nuestro país: «Nosotros también lo vemos»

Locals don’t hate foreigners, they’re overwhelmed and tired and truly negatively affected by what mass tourism is doing to their home. We agree with them. We’re not here to promote that. We’re building 500 homes and a community for residents, and we are doing this WITH Spain, not just IN Spain. That’s why we’re not only accepted - we’re supported. 🇪🇸💛 Besos y abrazos para todos los que nos acompañan, en persona o en espíritu. 🤍