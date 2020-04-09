Gourmet
Tres recetas del chef José Andrés para hacer durante la cuarentena
El mediático cocinero se suma a la iniciativa de cocinar en las redes para amenizar el confinamiento
El cocinero asturiano, afincado en EEUU, desembarcaba en España hace días con su ONG World Central Kitchen (WCK) para elaborar “miles de raciones” destinadas a los más desfavorecidos, a los hospitales y a todos aquellos que lo necesiten durante esta crisis sanitaria, como ya lo hiciera con anterioridad en otras situaciones de crisis alrededor del mundo.
Su proyecto, en alianza con el Grupo Arzábal, que cuenta con varios restaurantes en Madrid, tiene el objetivo de “elaborar miles de raciones diarias de comidas que irán creciendo a medida que se sumen más cocinas voluntarias a esta iniciativa solidaria”, explicaba Javier García desde WCK. Empezando por Madrid, la región más golpeada por la enfermedad, y continuando en Barcelona y Valencia.
Sin duda, una iniciativa que muestra una vez más por sí sola la excepcionalidad de nuestros chefs. Pero más allá de la labor de la ONG, José Andrés se ha dispuesto a hacer más ameno el confinamiento proponiéndonos varias ideas de recetas a través de sus redes sociales. Bajo el hashtag #recipesforthepeople nos muestra varias recetas que no requieren de grandes habilidades culinarias y que todos podemos elaborar en casa.
La sopa de lentejas de mamá
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
who made this inexpensive but delicious lentil stew for me and my three brothers when we were growing up.. and of course 🙏 Lin Manuel @leslieodomjr for the soundtrack !! Immigrants, we feed America … we get the job done! Just you wait, just you wait ... @WCKitchen Mom’s lentil soup Take a whole tomato, onion, leek, some celery, & garlic … put them all in a big pot with a bag of brown lentils … like the GOYA brand from the bodega. Cover with water and add some olive oil … Or add whatever you want! If you don’t have these vegetables, it’s okay … more is less and less is more! Then cook until it comes to a boil.....While you wait dice two onions and cook them in a lot of olive oil, until it starts to caramelize but not TOO much, then add some smoked pimentón (if you have.. if not cumin, chili powder, whatever is in your pantry). When the onions are beautiful golden, throw them into the pot with the lentils & vegetables. After another half hour (or about a bottle and a half of wine 😈🍷👨🍳) check to see if the lentils are soft. Peel and cut three more carrots, and peel and cut/break 4-5 small potatoes (watch the video to see this!). Carefully pull out the celery, leeks, tomato, garlic, & onion from the soup, with some of the broth, puree them together, then pour the puree back in the pot to thicken it … add the potatoes and carrots and finish cooking just until they’re soft … add salt to taste and serve! Even better with some sherry vinegar on top!!
Inspirado en una receta de su madre, el chef propone la receta de lentejas con la que creció y en las que el producto es como siempre el gran protagonita:
Ingredientes: Un tomate, cebolla, puerro, un poco de apio, patatas, zanahorias, ajo y lentejas marrones, aceite de oliva, pimentón ahumado y agua.
Truco del chef: Al servir, "mejor con un poquito de vinagre de Jerez".
Tortilla dulce
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
This one is dedicated to all of the amazing nurses out there, who are on the frontlines serving the people every single day...My mom & dad were both nurses! When I was young, my mom, she would make this dessert for me & my brothers so it is one of my favorites to make with my daughters now. SUGAR OMELETTE (in a minute&40 seconds!!) Separate some eggs, maybe 6-8, then get a pan hot with oil and a bit of butter. Add some sugar, maybe a few tablespoons (or more!) to the egg yolks, and mix. When the butter is melted, add the yolks & sugar to the hot hot pan and let it caramelize a bit. If you really want to do this in 1:40 make sure to whip the whites at the same time (or ask your kids to do it!!) to get them nice & fluffy.. then add sugar near the end. When the yolks are cooking turn them a few times, if it gets messy it’s okay … who cares if it tastes good! Then turn the cooked omelette on the plate, top with some ice cream, pour some egg whites on top, drizzle with some olive oil and salt and it’s sugar eggs! Brings me back to my childhood….
Otra receta de la infancia del chef, que en este caso ha hecho como homenaje al personal sanitario y en especial a sus padres, ambos enfermeros.
Ingredientes: Huevos, azúcar, aceite de oliva y mantequilla.
Truco del chef: Una receta que le devuelve a su infancia y que propone servir junto a un poco de helado, claras de huevo montadas por encima, un poco de aceite y sal.
Pollo con coliflor
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
is dedicated to all Immigrants, and most of all the undocumented immigrants of America... they are the ones picking our produce, out in the fields, making sure that you and I, we can have fresh vegetables delivered to the grocery stores even now with everything else going on. We need to stand up with them and speak up for them… so of course we are singing to #Hamilton again, this time it is Yorktown, the song about Immigrants, how we get the job done .. so THANK you undocumented immigrants for feeding America and getting the job done!! @WCKitchen Chicken with Cauliflower (in 4 minutes!) Heat up some olive oil in a in a large sauté pan. When it is hot, add some garlic (again don’t worry about peeling, just break it up) – as much as you want. Add some chopped cauliflower, or green peas, or broccoli, or whatever you and your kids like …Sautee sautee sautee until the garlic and the cauliflower fall in love! Remove the garlic & cauliflower, add a little more oil with the chicken .. don’t touch it too much, just let it sit and cook for 30-45 seconds so it gets some color, then turn it over to make sure it’s cooked through. Add some salt and pepper, chilies and parsley.. then add back the cauliflower and garlic, everything will come together and it’s ready to go! BOOM!!
Una receta que el chef dedica a todos los inmigrantes y en especial a los indocumentados de EEUU "encargados de recoger todos los productos del campo que luego nosotros consumimos".
Ingredientes: Pollo, coliflor, aceite de oliva, ajo, brócoli o guisantes.
Truco del chef: José Andrés nos propone esta receta que puede hacerse en tan solo 4 minutos. No tendrás excusa para cocinar. Para presentarlo, opta por sal, pimienta, chiles y un poco de perejil.
