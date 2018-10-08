Taylor Swift hace público por primera vez su apoyo a los demócratas e incendia las redes sociales «No puedo votar por alguien que no está dispuesto a luchar por la dignidad de TODOS los estadounidenses, sin que importe el color de la piel, el género o a quién amen» ha escrito la estrella del pop en su cuenta de Instagram

Taylor Swift siempre se ha caracterizado por mantenerse al margen de la política en Estados Unidos. Las dudas siempre han planeado sobre sus preferencias partidistas, y más desde que un viejo conocido suyo, Kanye West, se ha convertido en un adalid de Donald Trump, lo que le ha valido más de una crítica. Además, tampoco llegó a pronunciarse nunca en contra del actual presidente de Estados Unidos, tal y como hizo y está haciendo gran parte de la industria del entretenimiento.

Pero ese silencio se ha roto este domingo, a través de un comunicado que la misma artista publicaba en su cuenta de Instagram.

«En el pasado, he sido reacia ha compartir mis opiniones políticas, pero dados algunos eventos que han ocurrido en mi vida y en el mundo a lo largo de los últimos dos años, me siento muy diferente sobre ese tema ahora mismo», dice Swift

«Siempre he votado y votaré basándome en qué candidato protegerá y luchará por los derechos humanos que creo que nos merecemos en este país. Creo en la lucha por los derechos LGBTQ y que cualquier forma de discriminación basada en la orientación sexual o el género está EQUIVOCADA. Creo que el racismo sistemático que todavía vemos en este país hacia la gente de color es frecuente, terrorífico y nauseabundo. No puedo votar por alguien que no está dispuesto a luchar por la dignidad de TODOS los estadounidenses, sin que importe el color de la piel, el género o a quién amen», ha finalizado la artista del pop.

Las reacciones no se han hecho esperar y las redes bullían comentarios acerca de su pronunciamiento político. Taylor Swift ha llegado incluso a convertirse en «trending topic» en Twitter.