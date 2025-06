Paquito Navarro vuelve a una final tras la retirada en el comienzo del tercer set de Alejandro Galán

A 𝗪𝗢𝗥𝗟𝗗 𝗥𝗘𝗖𝗢𝗥𝗗 was set today for the highest attendance at a professional padel match! 🏟️🇦🇷



𝟭𝟲,𝟭𝟱𝟲 spectators attended the semis at the Buenos Aires P1! We can only say 16,156 thank yous! 🫶#PremierPadel #BuenosAiresPremierPadelP1 pic.twitter.com/RmZECPTLdn