Así han sido los exámenes de Lengua Extranjera en la Selectividad 2025

La Selectividad 2025 ha comenzado este martes 3 de junio en Andalucía. Los alumnos de esta comunidad autónoma se han enfrentado en el que ha sido el último examen de este primer día de la PAU a la prueba de Lengua Extranjera.

La Prueba de Acceso a la Universidad (PAU ) de 2025 en Andalucía cuenta con novedades respecto a la última convocatoria. Este año se estrena un modelo de examen que pasa por un único formulario, dejando atrás ya la opción de elegir entre el A y el B, como en ediciones anteriores.

Estos han sido los exámenes que han tenido que realizar los alumnos en las diferentes lenguas extranjeras:

Examen de Selectividad de Inglés

El examen consta de 3 Bloques (A, B y C)

En cada bloque (Comprehension, Use of English y Writing) se plantean varias preguntas. Se deberá responder al número que se indica. En caso de aportar más de una respuesta, solo se tendrá en cuenta la que aparezca en primer lugar. Las preguntas han de ser respondidas en su totalidad: si la pregunta tiene dos secciones, hay que responder a ambas.

BLOQUE A (Comprensión lectora)

Puntuación máxima: 4 puntos

Debe responderse a las 8 preguntas del texto propuesto.

COMPREHENSION (4 points). READ THE TEXT AND ANSWER ALL THE QUESTIONS.

DOLLAR PRINCESSES

During the late 1800s, a period also known as The Gilded Age, the US experienced rapid economic growth following the Civil War. Although some American families became insanely wealthy, they still considered themselves «commoners», lacking the exquisite titles of European aristocracy, such as Dukes, Barons, and the like. This became unacceptable to many of them who wanted an aristocratic identity to accompany their newfound fortunes. Meanwhile, British noblemen represented «old world charm» on the other side of the Atlantic. They were sophisticated, cultured, and aristocratic, with noble titles passed down through their family legacies. However, they were desperate for cash due to economic pressures mostly caused by rural populations moving to the cities and the costly maintenance of their aging mansions. The answer to the problems of the American millionaires and the British aristocracy can be summed up in two words: dollar princesses. Dollar Princess was a term referring to an American heiress, a woman from a newly wealthy family. The fathers of these «princesses» believed that a title would provide a shortcut to social acceptance. Since the American Constitution forbade the government from giving out titles of nobility, they «sold» their daughters to British aristocrats in exchange for titles. In a short time, more than $25 billion was sent to Britain, rejuvenating dying aristocratic families and boosting the European economy. If these marriages seem like cold, hard contractual negotiations, it's because they were. Very often, the future husbands were complete strangers to the young heiresses, who led hopeless and miserable lives with no support. Once in Britain, most dollar princesses found their majestic homes terribly dark and cold, as they were in desperate need of repair. Soon, the new wives remodeled their homes, but they were often judged, and even mocked, for doing so. To make matters worse, they were marginalized by high society for their non-aristocratic roots. In 1880, railway heiress Frances Ellen Work married the future Baron Fermoy. Like many dollar-princess matches, it was an unhappy one. The baron blew Frances's $2.5 million fortune on gambling, and the couple divorced in 1891. Frances's story might suggest that dollar princesses were but an anecdote in the history of Britain. However, just over a century after she traded her money for aristocracy, her great-granddaughter Diana Spencer became the Princess of Wales—and later, the mother of Prince William, now first in line to the British throne.

CHOOSE AND WRITE THE CORRECT OPTION (A, B, C or D). (0.5 points each)

A1. According to the text, Dollar Princesses…

(a) married against their parents' wishes.

(b) saved their parents' fortunes.

(c) challenged their parents' authority.

(d) improved their parents' prestige in social circles.

A2. According to the text, after the wedding, Dollar Princesses…

(a) were made fun of by their husbands.

(b) were entirely on their own.

(c) used their fortunes to entertain themselves.

(d) were held in high regard by the noble class.

ARE THESE STATEMENTS TRUE OR FALSE? JUSTIFY YOUR ANSWERS WITH THE PRECISE WORDS OR PHRASES FROM THE TEXT. (0.5 points each)

A3. The British nobles were unable to bear the expense of preserving their residences.

A4. The American Government granted aristocratic titles to rich families.

A5. The brides used to date their husbands-to-be before the wedding.

A6. Traces of the dollar princesses' legacy can be seen in today's British royal family.

A7. FIND IN THE TEXT: (0.5 points)

A7.1. ONE SYNONYM FOR: «origin» (noun).

A7.2. ONE SYNONYM FOR: «ridicule» (verb).

A8. FIND IN THE TEXT: (0.5 points)

A8.1. ONE WORD MEANING: «change the structure or form of something, especially a building.»

A8.2. ONE WORD MEANING: «the activity of betting money in a game.»

BLOQUE B (Uso de la lengua)

Puntuación máxima: 3 puntos

Debe responder a las 6 preguntas de la opción escogida.

USE OF ENGLISH (3 points; 0.5 points each). CHOOSE OPTION 1 OR OPTION 2 AND ANSWER ALL THE QUESTIONS FROM THAT OPTION ONLY.

OPTION 1

REWRITE THE FOLLOWING SENTENCES WITHOUT CHANGING THE ORIGINAL MEANING. THE NEW SENTENCE MUST CLEARLY PRESENT A DIFFERENT LINGUISTIC STRUCTURE.

* BEGIN AS INDICATED OR USE THE WORD IN BRACKETS.

* THE WORDS PROVIDED MUST NOT BE CHANGED IN ANY WAY.

B1. I didn't tell you because I wasn't sure.

If…

B2. The laundry is too wet to be taken off the clothesline.

The laundry isn't…

B3. I would prefer not to go on the field trip.

(RATHER)

B4. They can't leave the class unless the teacher gives them permission.

(ALLOWED)

B5. I think they should go home.

I think it's time…

B6. They consider that Manuel is an expert on manga.

Manuel…

OPTION 2

REWRITE THE FOLLOWING SENTENCES WITHOUT CHANGING THE ORIGINAL MEANING. THE NEW SENTENCE MUST CLEARLY PRESENT A DIFFERENT LINGUISTIC STRUCTURE.

* BEGIN AS INDICATED OR USE THE WORD IN BRACKETS.

* THE WORDS PROVIDED MUST NOT BE CHANGED IN ANY WAY.

B7. He wondered why Lisa was so curious about stick insects.

'Why…

B8. Let's go to Scotland next summer for a vacation.

How…

B9. Alice hasn't smoked for three months.

Alice gave…

B10. Urban Flora sometimes delivers gardenia bouquets to Anna.

Anna sometimes gets…

B11. Alina cannot speak English as well as Dimitri.

Dimitri…

B12. Masha will be disappointed if she doesn't get top marks in the exam.

Unless…

BLOQUE C (Redacción)

Puntuación máxima: 3 puntos

Deberá realizar una redacción de un mínimo de 120 palabras de SOLAMENTE 1 de los dos temas propuestos.

WRITING (3 points)

C. WRITE A COMPOSITION OF AT LEAST 120 WORDS ABOUT ONE OF THE TOPICS PROPOSED AND FOCUS ON IT. CHOOSE ONE TOPIC ONLY:

C1. What are the advantages and disadvantages of using apps to meet other people?

C2. The importance of listening to your parents. Should we always listen?

Examen de Selectividad de Francés

Examen de Selectividad de Alemán

Examen de Selectividad de Italiano

Examen de Selectividad de Portugués