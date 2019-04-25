Pierde 41 kilos en 150 días porque «no podía seguir el ritmo» de sus hijos
Jeremiah Peterson decidió dar un cambio radical a su vida y a su cuerpo, narrando su día a día en InstagramActualizado:
En 2017, durante una excursión con sus hijos, Jeremiah Peterson se desfondó. En dos sentidos. «Me encontré sin aliento, con dolores en el pecho, viendo cómo mis hijos de 8 y 10 años seguían sin mí». También se dio cuenta de que tenía que dar un giro a su vida. «Pensé en lo que era mi vida en ese momento, y vi lo que quería que fuera mi vida».
Así, este padre de Montana (EE.UU.) decidió cambiar su rutina , iniciando una dieta junto a ejercicio físico. También quiso dejar constancia de su cambio a través de Instagram. Su cuenta supera los 117.000 seguidores y está repleta de fotos del antes y el después y frases motivacionales.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Are You an Athlete? I call all my clients athletes. Whaaaaat? Yes, we are all in this thing called Life! Life is a sport! We all play. If you are trying to play at your highest level you are a athlete. If you are having a hard time believing that you are a athlete here are some suggestions I coach to my clients. ATHLETES ARE STRATEGIC You’ve got to create a routine if you want to engage in athletics, so set your clothes out the night before. Make a plan, follow a program. Exercise doesn’t just happen accidentally. It takes planning. ATHLETES SET GOALS So set a goal. Any goal. Make sure it’s something you can meet. And when you meet that goal, celebrate it and set another. ATHLETES FAIL SOMETIMES Athletes know it’s OK to lose games. Sometimes athletes lose a lot of games but they don’t stop, they keep playing. Then when you keep playing you will also win a lot of games. As I tell my athletes all the time it’s about doing the work and never giving up. . #athlete #coach #sport #dothework #hardestworkerintheroom #transformationtuesday #transformation #keto #ketotransformation #fattofit #fat2fit #nevergiveup
Peterson ha pasado en unos 150 días (cinco meses aproximadamente) de unos 130 kilos a 90, perdiendo hasta 41 kilos. Además de una dieta cetogénica baja en carbohidratos y dejar el alcohol, el hombre, de 41 años, seguía un programa intensivo de ejercicio, en el que mezclaba sesiones de caminar con gimnasio.
Pasó de la talla 42 a la 33. En una entrevista en «Mens's Health», atribuye a sus hijos el haberle inspirado a hacer cambios en su estilo de vida.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
I think my face in the second picture explains exactly what I was thinking. I even surprised myself with what I accomplished in 150 Days!!! YES, 150 DAY’S!!! Everyone has stretches of time where they don’t see a ton of change. In all areas of life. But you keep doing it. Day after day. You keep going. You don’t give up when you don’t see immediate results. Because when you trust the process... YOU WILL have days where you wake up and even surprise yourself. Live for those moments. Do the work. Never give up! Your hardest times often lead to the greatest moments of your life. Keep going. A Tough situation will build you so much stronger in the end. . . . #fitnesstransformation #fitness #fitnessmotivation #nevergoingback #arete #dothework #neversettle #keto #ketodiet #ketotransformation #ketogenicdiet #ketogenic #ketogeniclifestyle #ketolife #ketosis #weightlosstransformation #weightlossjourney #weightloss #weightlosssupport #weightlossstory #weightlossmotivation #weightlossdiary #weightlosschallenge #missoula #physique #gladiator #hardestworkerintheroom #ketofitness #theketofitnesscoach
«Perdí peso haciendo lo que amo. «Sé que suena simple y lo es, realmente lo es», explica, recordando su amor por los deportes y, cómo, en su juventud se graduó como entrenador en el «Trinity Bible College» (Dakota del Norte), llegando a abrir su propio local de entrenamiento personal en Arizona.
Muchos de los comentarios en sus fotos alaban su determinación y le piden consejo sobre pérdida de peso; no obstante, otros usuarios sospechan de un cambio físico tan notable en apenas cinco meses.