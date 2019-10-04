Un perro sordo, ciego y abandonado se convierte en una historia de superación e inclusión
La misión de cachorro es enseñar a los más pequeños los beneficios de la adopción y la «Mentalidad Piglet»MadridActualizado:
Cuando nació Piglet, un perro de color rosado, apenas tenía nada a su favor. Era ciego, sordo y además fue abandonado. Ahora se ha convertido en una estrella en Instagram y ha sido acogido por una veterinaria que ha convertido su historia en un ejemplo de aceptación, amabilidad e inclusión.
El cachorro, que vive en Connecticut (EE.UU.) tras ser rescatado y enviado a un refugio, es una mezcla de perro salchicha y chihuahua. Cuando la veterinaria Melissa Shapiro supo de su existencia no pudo evitar ofrecerse para criar al pequeño y ahora vive como «un príncipe».
Join Piglet and his pack for “The Invisible Challenge”. I had no idea how this was going to go. I wouldn’t have been surprised if someone broke through. As it turns out, all the dogs were hysterically adorable as they pondered and reacted to Saran Wrap that was blocking their entry into the kitchen. You can see their individuality throughout the video starting with the tiny pink boy Piglet and ending with our sweet little Anna. Enjoy!!. Side note- Please don’t feel bad for Piglet. This is where he shines. He hit a soft obstacle and immediately figured out how to move past it with his positive Piglet Mindset.#barked
«Fue una decisión bastante difícil de tomar. Requiere mucho trabajo y es algo que toma mucho tiempo. Es como cuidar a un bebé discapacitado, pero es tan lindo y no podíamos regalarlo en ese momento», dijo Shapiro a People.
Contando a Piglet, la veterinaria ya ha acogido de manera permanente a siete perros. La gran manada que esperaba al pequeño en la casa hizo «bastante difícil» su integración debido a sus limitaciones. Shapiro señaló que muchas veces «estaba tan ansioso que ladraba constantemente. Él jugaba, luego se iba a dormir, pero cuando no estaba haciendo ninguno de esas cosas, estaba ladrando. No pude salir de la casa el primer mes que lo tuve aquí».
We were excited to open an envelope filled with letters from our 2nd grade friends We were excited to open an envelope filled with letters from our 2nd grade friends in Alabama. The children asked if Piglet is happy in his home. The answer- Absolutely! Despite being deaf and blind and tiny, Piglet is a happy little dog. He loves his home and his life. He loves his mom and dad and dog pack family, he loves going to work, he loves to travel, and he loves to visit classrooms to teach children about his Piglet Mindset. The children also asked why Piglet is deaf and blind. This is a complicated question with a complicated answer. Piglet was born in a hoarding situation. In his case, the people had three non-neutered dogs that bred to make more dogs, who bred to make more dogs, who bred to make even more dogs... and so it went that 3 dogs became 37 dogs in their small apartment. One of those 37 was Piglet. With an overpopulation of unwanted dogs, we should not be allowing dogs to breed in this way. Making matters worse, many of the dogs in Piglet’s situation were dapple color patterned. When two dapple colored dogs breed there is a 25% chance that the babies will be “double dapple” meaning that they receive a dominant dapple gene from each parent. Double dapple dogs are white or mostly white and many have congenital ear and eye defects which cause them to be deaf and or blind. Piglet has both- he is deaf and blind. Piglet’s original people did not intentionally breed two dapples. They were in over their heads and things got out of control. Thankfully a rescue group came in to help. Piglet is one of the lucky ones. Many dogs like Piglet are euthanized by breeders if rescue groups don’t come forward. Many end up in shelters or abandoned on the streets. Piglet’s Mission includes educating about the severe consequences of double dapple breeding, and encouraging people to adopt special needs pets. We have created educational PDFs and lesson plans for teachers to incorporate Piglet Mindset into their curriculum. Learn more about our Piglet Mindset Educational Outreach Program. Pinkpigletpuppy.org
Con el tiempo el cachorro ha crecido y ha superado la ansiedad que le provocaba jugar con sus hermanos y hermanas. Además, se ha convertido en una celebridad en las redes sociales y ya cuenta con más de 120.000 seguidores en Instagram.
La misión de Piglet ahora es, en parte, enseñar a los más pequeños los beneficios de la adopción y la «Mentalidad Piglet». Él en concreto venía de un criadero y, según difunde su dueña en su la cuenta del cachorro, «con una sobrepoblación de perros no deseados, no deberíamos permitir que los perros se reproduzcan de esta manera».
Su influencia es tal que han creado material educativo y planes de lecciones para que los maestros incorporen este tipo de mentalidad en su plan de estudios.