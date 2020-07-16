Un niño de 6 años arriesga su vida para salvar a su hermana pequeña del brutal ataque de un perro
Birdger Walker ha recibido un total de 90 puntos de sutura en las partes del cuerpo donde fue mordido por el animal
Un niño de seis años se ha vuelto viral en redes sociales tras salvar a su hermana pequeña del brutal ataque del perro de sus vecinos.
Los hechos ocurrieron el pasado 9 de julio en la ciudad de Cheyenne (Wyoming), según han informado los medios locales. Bridger estaba jugando fuera de casa con la niña cuando un perro se acercó a ellos.
Lejos de querer jugar, el can comenzó a ladrar a la menor. Al ver que no paraba e intuir lo que podía pasar, su hermano se colocó entre el animal y ella para defenderla.
El perro finalmente atacó y Bridger, que podía haber reaccionado de miles de formas, lo hizo de la más valiente: después de ser mordido en varias ocasiones, agarró con fuerza la mano de la pequeña y tiró de ella con fuerza para llevarla lejos del animal.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Hey, all. Please, share my nephew’s story so that it gets as much exposure as it can. We know that our little hero would love some words of encouragement from his favorite heroes. On July 9th, my six year old nephew Bridger saved his little sister’s life by standing between her and a charging dog. After getting bit several times on the face and head, he grabbed his sister’s hand and ran with her to keep her safe. He later said, “If someone had to die, I thought it should be me.” After receiving 90 stitches (give or take) from a skilled plastic surgeon, he’s finally resting at home. We love our brave boy and want all the other superheroes to know about this latest hero who joined their ranks. @tomholland2013 @chrishemsworth @robertdowneyjr @markruffalo @prattprattpratt @twhiddleston @chadwickboseman @vindiesel @chrisevans EDIT: I just finished visiting with Bridger at his home. His wounds are looking so much better! He’s in great spirits, and his awesome personality is intact. He can’t smile too widely yet, but he was grinning as I read some of your comments to him. I’d also like to mention here that the dog’s owners are really great people who have been nothing but kind to Bridger and his family. We feel no resentment toward them at all, and—if anything—there’s only been an increase of love between our families as a result of this incident. EDIT 2: Once again we’re blown away by the amazing comments and messages that Bridger’s receiving. I’ve had lots of inquiries about a GoFundMe. Bridger’s family has asked that any one wishing to help out financially can, instead, donate to @mission_22 or @wwp. Bridger is also a huge fan of Science, especially Geology. So I’m going to start a post where people can share with him pictures of cool rocks that they see. EDIT 3: Once again, everyone’s kindness has meant so much to us. I’m trying to get to all of the messages that I can, but it may take some time. For those who have inquired about sending Bridger some rocks, here’s the address to use: Bridger Walker P.O. Box 22141 Cheyenne, WY 82003 #BridgerStrong
El valiente gesto del pequeño, posiblemente, salvó la vida de su hermana , hizo que él terminara malherido. Tras ser trasladado de urgencia a un centro hospitalario, fue atendido de las heridas más graves que había sufrido y recibió un total de 90 puntos de sutura en aquellas partes del cuerpo donde fue mordido por el perro.
Su historia no termina ahí. La heroicidad del pequeño no ha pasado desapercibida y más de un millón de personas han reaccionado a la publicación en la que su tía ha informado a todos de que Bridger se está recuperando junto a los suyos.
Y aunque aún le cuesta sonreír por las heridas provocadas durante el ataque, confiesa que su personalidad sigue intacta y que no para de decir que volvería a hacer lo mismo .
Sobre los dueños del animal, la familia ha querido aclarar que «son personas muy buenas» que han sido muy amables con Bridger. « No sentimos ningún resentimiento hacia ellos y, si acaso, solo ha habido un aumento del amor entre nosotros como resultado del incidente».
Noticias relacionadas
Esta funcionalidad es sólo para suscriptoresSuscribete