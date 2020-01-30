Greta Thunberg registra su nombre y el de su movimiento «Fridays For Future» como marcas comerciales
Según ha explicado en un mensaje difundido a través de su cuenta de Instagram, registrar las marcas permitirá «proteger al movimiento y sus actividades»
La activista sueca Greta Thunberg ha anunciado que registrará su nombre y el de su movimiento, « Fridays For Future « ('Viernes para el Futuro'), como marcas comerciales debido a que »algunas personas están constantemente utilizándolo con fines comerciales sin ningún tipo de consentimiento«.
Según ha explicado en un mensaje difundido a través de su cuenta de Instagram, registrar las marcas permitirá «proteger al movimiento y sus actividades». « Desafortunadamente todavía hay gente que trata de suplantarme o justificar falsamente que me representan para poder comunicarse con políticos , medios de comunicación, artistas, etc. Por favor, tened esto en cuenta«, ha manifestado.
En este sentido, la joven activista ha pedido disculpas «si alguien ha sido confundido o timado por este tipo de comportamiento» y ha afirmado que «tomará las acciones necesarias contra aquellas personas o empresas que tratan de utilizar el movimiento para fines que no representa».
« Les garantizo que no tengo interés alguno en las marcas registradas, pero esto tiene que hacerse «, ha expresado antes de aclarar que el movimiento es global y ha sido fundado por ella misma. »Pertenece a todos aquellos que quieran formar parte de él, especialmente los jóvenes, y no debe ser utilizado con fines comerciales«, ha insistido.
Las huelgas y manifestaciones contra el cambio climático realizadas en diversas ciudades de todo el mundo se han inspirado en la protesta semanal de Thunberg a las afueras del Parlamento sueco en Estocolmo, que comenzó en agosto de 2018.
La joven sueca y su movimiento han sido galardonados por Amnistía Internacional con su premio anual de Embajador de Conciencia debido a su «liderazgo y valentía únicos en la lucha por los Derechos Humanos».
El secretario general de la ONG, Kumi Naidoo, ha asegurado en varias ocasiones que se siente «inspirado por la determinación con la que los jóvenes activistas de todo el mundo se enfrentan a las realidades de la crisis climática «.
