Estas son todas las canciones de Eurovisión 2019

Una vez pasadas las dos semifinales, 26 países ya saben que actuarán en la gran final del Festival de Eurovisión de este sábado. Algunas más lentas, otras más movidas, y otras que se harán inolvidables, pasando a la historia del festival. Estas son todas las canciones:

España. «La venda», Miki

Francia. «Roi», Bilal Hassani

Reino Unido. «Bigger than us», Michael Rice

Alemania. «Sisters» S¡sters

Italia. «Soldi», Mahmood

Israel. «Home», Kobi

SUIZA. «She got me», Luca Hänni

DINAMARCA. «Love is forever», Leonora

SUECIA. «Too late for love», John Lundvik

MALTA. «Chamaleon», Michela

RUSIA. «Scream», Sergey Lázarev

ALBANIA. «Ktheju tokës», Jonida Maliki

NORUEGA. «Spirit in the sky», KEiiNO

PAÍSES BAJOS. «Arcade», Duncan Laurence

MACEDONIA DEL NORTE. «Proud», Tamara Todevska

AZERBAIYÁN. «Truth», Chingiz

CHIPRE. «Replay», Tamta

ESLOVENIA. «Sebi», Zala Kralj & Gašper Šantl

REPÚBLICA CHECA. «Friend of a friend», Lake Malawi

BIELORRUSIA. «Like it», Zena

SERBIA. «Kruna», Nevena Bozovic

AUSTRALIA. «Zero gravity», Kate Miller

ISLANDIA. «Hatrið Mun Sigra», Hatari

ESTONIA. «Storm», Victor Crone

GRECIA. «Better love», Katerine Duska

SAN MARINO. «Say na, na, na», Serhat