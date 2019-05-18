Estas son todas las canciones de Eurovisión 2019

Una vez pasadas las dos semifinales, 26 países ya saben que actuarán en la gran final del Festival de Eurovisión de este sábado. Algunas más lentas, otras más movidas, y otras que se harán inolvidables, pasando a la historia del festival. Estas son todas las canciones:
España. «La venda», Miki
Francia. «Roi», Bilal Hassani
Reino Unido. «Bigger than us», Michael Rice
Alemania. «Sisters» S¡sters
Italia. «Soldi», Mahmood
Israel. «Home», Kobi
SUIZA. «She got me», Luca Hänni
DINAMARCA. «Love is forever», Leonora
SUECIA. «Too late for love», John Lundvik
MALTA. «Chamaleon», Michela
RUSIA. «Scream», Sergey Lázarev
ALBANIA. «Ktheju tokës», Jonida Maliki
NORUEGA. «Spirit in the sky», KEiiNO
PAÍSES BAJOS. «Arcade», Duncan Laurence
MACEDONIA DEL NORTE. «Proud», Tamara Todevska
AZERBAIYÁN. «Truth», Chingiz
CHIPRE. «Replay», Tamta
ESLOVENIA. «Sebi», Zala Kralj & Gašper Šantl
REPÚBLICA CHECA. «Friend of a friend», Lake Malawi
BIELORRUSIA. «Like it», Zena
SERBIA. «Kruna», Nevena Bozovic
AUSTRALIA. «Zero gravity», Kate Miller
ISLANDIA. «Hatrið Mun Sigra», Hatari
ESTONIA. «Storm», Victor Crone
GRECIA. «Better love», Katerine Duska
SAN MARINO. «Say na, na, na», Serhat