Marco Rubio estalla en carcajadas al escuchar cómo Rutt llama «Papá» a Trump en la cumbre de la OTAN

🚨 LMAO! Marco Rubio absolutely LOST his composure in the background as Trump is asked about NATO Secretary General calling him "daddy." 🤣



REPORTER: "Mark Rutte, the NATO Chief, he called you 'daddy' earlier...Do you regard your NATO allies as children?"



RUBIO: 🤣🤣🤣



TRUMP:… pic.twitter.com/eJEtjQqjeL