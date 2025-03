Un hombre de 77 años se enfrenta a puñetazos a un ladrón y evita que le roben la billetera

📽️ CCTV of attempt robbery: Appeal for info



77-yr-old man bravely fights off suspect who was demanding cash & bank cards.



🗺️Colchester Avenue

⏰6am

📅05/02/2020



Recognise the suspect? Pls contact 101 or @Wales_CS quoting ref: *043939.#swpDetectives #keepingCardiffsafe



^ajh pic.twitter.com/2s8V1VUq17