Con motivo de su 60 cumpleaños el 16 de agosto, Madonna protagoniza la portada de este mes de «Vogue» Italia. En lugar de hacer un repaso sobre toda su trayectoria en el mundo de la música, la cantante ha hablado sobre su nueva vida en Lisboa, donde vive desde el año pasado y que ha influido mucho en su próximo disco, que lanzará en 2019.

Ha sido precisamente en Lisboa donde el fotógrafo Mert Atlas ha disparado las imágenes que ilustran el reportaje, donde Madonna aparece con sus tres hijas malauíes en distintas imágenes, correteando por un jardín o admirando las manos de la estrella del pop, donde las tres lucen una corona de flores.

También se pueden admirar otras en las que la cantante posa en solitario tumbada con un vestuario totalmente negro muy sexy en el césped, rodeada de flores o fumando como una autentica diva. La sesión se ha bautizado como 'Just one day out of life' y en ella la artista luce muy glamurosa y radiante para celebrar su 60 aniversario.

La artista ha aprovechado la sesión de fotos para mostrarse tan reivindicativa como siempre, en algunas de las imágenes Madonna dejaba su propio sello. Los años no parecen pasar por ella, la cantante continua con una belleza espectacular y unas curvas de escándalo. Son muchos los secretos de belleza que guarda la estadounidense.

La artista aprovechará este mes para recaudar fondos para la fundación Raising Malawi, para ello se acaba de unir a Facebook, donde sus seguidores podrán realizar sus aportaciones a través de su perfil.