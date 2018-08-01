InstagramMadonna celebra sus 60 años siendo portada de la revista «Vogue» Italia
La artista ha cumplido su 60 aniversario posando junto a sus hijas y en solitarioMadridActualizado:
Con motivo de su 60 cumpleaños el 16 de agosto, Madonna protagoniza la portada de este mes de «Vogue» Italia. En lugar de hacer un repaso sobre toda su trayectoria en el mundo de la música, la cantante ha hablado sobre su nueva vida en Lisboa, donde vive desde el año pasado y que ha influido mucho en su próximo disco, que lanzará en 2019.
Ha sido precisamente en Lisboa donde el fotógrafo Mert Atlas ha disparado las imágenes que ilustran el reportaje, donde Madonna aparece con sus tres hijas malauíes en distintas imágenes, correteando por un jardín o admirando las manos de la estrella del pop, donde las tres lucen una corona de flores.
"All of my children are unique in their own ways. What's amazing is how resilient they are and how they embraced all things, especially music, dance, soccer and sports – things that connect them to other people makes adaptation easier. That applies to all humans; you have to find a common ground to connect to other people."
También se pueden admirar otras en las que la cantante posa en solitario tumbada con un vestuario totalmente negro muy sexy en el césped, rodeada de flores o fumando como una autentica diva. La sesión se ha bautizado como 'Just one day out of life' y en ella la artista luce muy glamurosa y radiante para celebrar su 60 aniversario.
"They're very open, and because of my work and traveling around the world, the things that I do and the places I find myself in, my children are very open-minded about everything, and I'm very proud of that. A lot of people say to me, 'You must really want your son to be a successful soccer player, your oldest daughter [editor's note, Lourdes] to be a dancer, Rocco to be a painter.' And I always say no, what I want my children to be is loving, compassionate, responsible human beings. That's all I want. I don't care what the vehicle is, I just want them to be good human beings that treat other human beings with dignity and respect, regardless of skin color, religion, gender. This is the most important thing, you know what I mean?"
Madonna with her son David Banda, daughter Mercy James and twins Stella and Estere at the estate Herdade do Peru dating back to the 18th century and rebuilt in the early 40s. The property is located 30 km from Lisbon within Arrábida National Park, a site of geographical and cultural significance.
La artista ha aprovechado la sesión de fotos para mostrarse tan reivindicativa como siempre, en algunas de las imágenes Madonna dejaba su propio sello. Los años no parecen pasar por ella, la cantante continua con una belleza espectacular y unas curvas de escándalo. Son muchos los secretos de belleza que guarda la estadounidense.
La artista aprovechará este mes para recaudar fondos para la fundación Raising Malawi, para ello se acaba de unir a Facebook, donde sus seguidores podrán realizar sus aportaciones a través de su perfil.