La vida de la mujer y la hija de Kurt Cobain, 25 años después de su muerte
La pequeña nació en medio de una terrible tormenta mediática que ofreció titulares como «La niña que nació yonki»MadridActualizado:
Frances Bean Cobain, la hija que Kurt Cobain y su mujer Courtney Love tuvieron en 1992 en medio de una terrible tormenta mediática que ofreció titulares como «La niña que nació yonki». Love no dejó de consumir drogas durante el embarazo, y por eso «Kurt sintió un enorme alivio cuando vio que su bebé estaba bien», dijo el director de cine Brett Morgen en 2015. La pequeña tenía solo un año cuando falleció su padre y como herencia recibe unos 100.000 euros mensuales por derechos de autor y 17 millones de dólares para su futuro.
A sus 26 años, hasta ahora se ha mantenido al margen de la vida pública, eligiendo el arte como su medio de vida. En 2011 fue retratada por Hedi Slimane, uno de los fotógrafos más «temidos» por su capacidad de ir más allá de lo físico. En las fotos, la joven aparecía cigarro en mano, tatuada y con un estilo oscuro, gótico, pero muy sensual. Llegó a confesar durante una entrevista que durante unos años sufrió los mismos problemas que tuvo su padre: el alcohol y las drogas. «La forma en la que tratamos nuestros cuerpos está estrictamente relacionada con la forma que tratamos nuestras almas. Así que voy a aprovechar hoy para celebrar mi vibrante salud, la abundancia de gratitud, consciencia, miedo, pérdida, sabiduría y la gran cantidad de otras emociones desordenadas y crudas que siento constantemente», escribió a través de su perfil de Instagram hace un año.
I thought I would start this post by sharing a pure moment in Oahu surrounded by nature & love. This moment is a representation of who I am on February 13th, 2018. It feels significant here & now because it’s my 2nd sober birthday. It’s an interesting and kaleidoscopic decision to share my feelings about something so intimate in a public forum . The fact that I’m sober isn’t really public knowledge, decidedly and deliberately. But I think it’s more important to put aside my fear about being judged or misunderstood or typecast as one specific thing. I want to have the capacity to recognize & observe that my journey might be informative, even helpful to other people who are going through something similar or different. It is an everyday battle to be in attendance for all the painful, bazaar, uncomfortable, tragic, fucked up things that have ever happened or will ever happen. Self destruction, toxic consumption and deliverance from pain is a lot easier to adhere to. Undeniably, for myself and those around me choosing to be present is the best decision I have ever made. How we treat our bodies directly correlates to how we treat our souls. It’s all interconnected. It has to be. So I’m gonna take today to celebrate my vibrant health and the abundance of happiness, gratitude, awareness, compassion, strength, fear, loss, wisdom, and the myriad of other messy, raw emotions I feel constantly. They inform who I am, what my intentions are, who i want to be and they force me to acknowledge my boundaries/limitations. I claim my mistakes as my own because I believe them to be a contribution to a higher education. I am constantly evolving. The moment any evolution ceases is the moment I disservice myself and ultimately those I love. As cheesy and cornball as it sounds life does get better, if you want it to. I’ll never claim I know something other people don’t. I only know what works for me and seeking to escape my life no longer works for me. Peace, love, empathy (I’m going to reclaim this phrase and redefine it as something that’s filled with hope and goodness and health, because I want to ) Frances Bean Cobain
Por su parte, el pasado verano, la que fuera mujer de Kurt Cobain fue demandada por Isaiah Silva, el exmarido de su hija, por «intento de allanamiento de morada, intento de robo, intento de secuestro e intento de asesinato». El móvil: la mítica guitarra Martin D-18E del líder de Nirvana, que, tras la separación deFrances Bean Cobain, acabó en las manos de su expareja.