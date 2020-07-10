Nicholas Petricca, vocalista de Walk the Moon, anuncia su bisexualidad El cantante ha asegurado que nunca se ha sentido discriminado ni odiado por ello

Quizá fuese algo ya conocido, aunque cierto es que no tenía por qué hacerlo público, pero finalmente lo ha querido hacer. Nicholas Petricca , vocalista de Walk the Moon, ha confesado abiertamente a través de su cuenta de Instagram su condición sexual: «Estoy aquí para decir: soy Bisexual. Tengo sentimientos, me siento atraído tanto por hombres como por mujeres», ha comenzado diciendo.

Asegura en el vídeo que nunca se ha sentido discriminado ni odiado por ello. «Cuando las personas en su conjunto se den cuenta de que estamos en todas partes (...) que hemos estado con ellos y entre ellos (...) todo este tiempo (...) será ese el momento en que la intimidación y la desigualdad terminen», ha añadido,

