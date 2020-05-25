La cuantiosa herencia que recibirá la viuda de Kobe Bryant
Vanessa Bryant será la principal heredera de la fortuna del jugador de baloncesto
Según se desveló la semana pasada, Vanessa Bryant , viuda de la estrella de los Los Ángeles Lakers (desde 1996 hasta 2016) Kobe Bryant , recibirá una herencia de 200 millones de dólares tras la trágica muerte de su marido y una de sus hijas en un accidente de helicóptero el pasado 26 de enero en California.
Vanessa será la principal heredera de la fortuna del jugador de baloncesto. Una fortuna derivada de la participación inicial de cinco millones que hizo su difunto esposo en BodyArmor. «Perdí a un querido amigo. Perdí a un hermano con Kobe y BodyArmor perdió a un padre fundador», dijo Mike Repole , fundador de BodyArmor. «Las huellas digitales de Kobe Bryant están en toda la marca BodyArmor. La marca no estaría en la posición en la que se encuentra si Kobe no fuera creyente del proyecto en el 2012 y 2013», añadió.
My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri. We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately. There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon. I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless — and that’s to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever. Thank you for sharing your joy, your grief and your support with us. We ask that you grant us the respect and privacy we will need to navigate this new reality. To honor our Team Mamba family, the Mamba Sports Foundation has set up the MambaOnThree Fund to help support the other families affected by this tragedy. To donate, please go to MambaOnThree.org. To further Kobe and Gianna’s legacy in youth sports, please visit MambaSportsFoundation.org. Thank you so much for lifting us up in your prayers, and for loving Kobe, Gigi, Natalia, Bianka, Capri and me. #Mamba #Mambacita #GirlsDad #DaddysGirls #Family ❤️
Repole vendió una participación accionaria significativa en la marca a Coca-Cola en 2018, y el acuerdo valoró a su compañía en 2.000 millones. Cuando se cerró la transacción, la participación de Bryant valía aproximadamente 200 millones, cantidad que ahora recibirá su viuda, Vanessa.
