La confesión más dolorosa de Tessy de Luxemburgo: perdió al tercer hijo que esperaba con el príncipe Louis
Tras anunciar el divorcio de su marido, la princesa se ha volcado en charlas de empoderamiento femenino y ha sido en una de ellas donde explicó que con el divorcio experimentó «los mismos sentimientos que cuando perdí a mi tercer hijo»
No son meses fáciles para la princesa Tessy de Luxemburgo. En pleno proceso de divorcio del príncipe Louis, tercer hijo de los Grandes Duques de Luxemburgo, la joven acaba de desvelar uno de los momentos más duros que vivió junto a su exmarido.
«El divorcio ha sido una de las situaciones más difíciles que tuve que afrontar. Experimenté los mismos sentimientos y emociones cuando perdí a mi tercer hijo», escribió la prinesa en Instagram, junto a una imagen suya durante un discurso de empoderamiento femenino.
Hace unos meses, Tessy de Luxemburgo se vio las caras con el príncipe Louis en los juzgados de Londres para dirimir su divorcio, que todavía sigue en curso. En estos momentos más duros, la joven está totalmente volcada en sus dos hijos, Gabriel y Noéde Nassau, nacidos en 2006 y 2007 respectivamente.
#Repost @jeannechavany with @get_repost I N S P I R A T I O N A L W O M E N We are thrilled to introduce to you Tessy Antony - Business Woman, Philanthropist and UNAides Ambassador. @tessy_from_luxembourg My name is Tessy and I am a single mum of two incredible boys. Originally from LUXEMBOURG I lived in 5 different countries and worked with thousands of people. The work I do I inspired by the thousand of men, women and children I have meet on my path to happiness and success. Success for me has always been measured with the Impact my work has brought to thousand of peoples lives all around the world. Everything I do reflects my passions and I only engage with projects that inspire me and bring value to other people. I believe in teamwork, togetherness and diversity. Only by combining all of these three incredients is change possible. Change is possible but not inevitable. Hence, why I accepted my mandate at UNAids as global advocate for young women and Adolescents girls. Moreover, I co founded Professors Without Borders which has brought hope, change and skills to hundreds of young and engaged individuals all around the globe. As every single one of us, I did and constantly encounter difficult situations. That’s life and as wierd as it sounds, it is needed in order to enable personal growth, resilience and learning what ever the lesson might be. For me, of course my divorce was definitely one of the most difficult situations I have ever faced. I experienced the same feelings and emotions when I miscarried my third child. I cried for years over these two situations. Yet, I always sourced strength from my two healthy and happy boys who mean the world to me. My mindset was and remains always very clear: focus on the positivity around me, especially my two sons, and keep moving forward no matter how hard it is. Failure is natural. It all depends what you make out of it. There is always a way to turn things around to become positive and constructive for yourself, your family and people around you. Self care and resilience are key to get you through everything. Of course family and friends are crucial. However, if you’re not well from the inside out
«Lloré durante años por estas dos situaciones. Aún así, encontré fuerzas en mis dos niños sanos y felices, que lo son todo para mí. Mi manera de pensar estaba y sigue estando muy clara: centrarme en lo positivo que me rodea, especialmente en mis dos hijos, y seguir adelante sin importar lo duro que sea. Fracasar es natural. Todo depende de lo que saques de ello. Siempre hay una manera de que las cosas sean positivas y constructivas para ti misma, tu familia y la gente que te rodea», finaliza la princesa.
Tessy de Luxemburgo, que perderá su título tan pronto como el proceso de divorcio llegue a su fin, reside en Londres y está centrada en su trabajo con diversas ONG.