Las sevillanas Alisa Ozhogina, Marina García Polo y Aurora Lázaro se bañan de oro en la Copa del Mundo de Markham

🇪🇸 Team Spain dominates the Team Technical final with precision and flair!

Their routine earned them 🥇 with 279.4640 pts, edging past Japan 🇯🇵 and USA 🇺🇸 at the #ArtisticSwimming World Cup 2025!

🥇 ESP – 279.4640

🥈 JPN – 271.4275

🥉 USA – 266.6599 pic.twitter.com/EsB6OIrQc7