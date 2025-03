El 'hijo' de Bolt pierde con un exjugador de rugby

Upset in Melbourne 👀



🇦🇺's Lachlan Kennedy storms to a 20.26 PB in the 200m at the Maurie Plant Meet 💪



He edges out world leader Gout Gout, who ran 20.30 for the 🥈 in his first senior competition 👀#ContinentalTourGold pic.twitter.com/XoWdtEwwKS