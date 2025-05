Encuentran al aficionado del Tottenham desaparecido en Bilbao tras la final de la Europa League

My best friends dad is missing in Bilbao since friday 23th of may, he was unwell and confused and lost money/phone! Any yids still in Bilbao who has seen him? Please share! 💙🙏 @AlasdairGold @TheSpursExpress @TalkingTHFC @SZYComps @SpursOfficial @LastWordOnSpurs @NathanAClark pic.twitter.com/PiLrncj4He