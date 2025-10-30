baloncesto / euroliga
Real Madrid - Fenerbahçe, estadísticas del partido
Consulta todos los números del duelo correspondiente a la octava jornada de la Euroliga de baloncesto
Equipos
RMC
Fenerbahçe
Tiros de 2
16 Intentos 25
9 Canastas 6
56.25 % Aciertos 24.00
Tiros de 3
14 Intentos 14
7 Canastas 3
50.00 %Aciertos 21.43
Tiros libres
10 Intentos 2
10 Canastas 1
100.00 %Aciertos 50.00
Rebotes
23 Total 15
4 Ofensivos 8
19 Defensivos 7
Tapones
7 Realizados 0
0 Recibidos 7
9 Asistencias 5
8 Pérdidas 5
3 Recuperaciones 5
Jugadores
|Real Madrid
|MJ
|PTOS
|T2
|T3
|TL
|FC
|FR
|REB
|AS
|BP
|BR
|TAP
|VAL
|7 Facundo Campazzo
|9
|9
|0 / 0
|3 / 3
|0 / 0
|2
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|12
|0 T. Lyles
|13
|8
|0 / 2
|1 / 1
|5 / 5
|0
|2
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|12
|1 David Kramer
|4
|0
|0 / 0
|0 / 1
|0 / 0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6 Alberto Abalde
|5
|3
|0 / 1
|1 / 1
|0 / 0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8 Chuma Okeke
|0
|0
|0 / 0
|0 / 0
|0 / 0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12 Theo Maledon
|10
|11
|2 / 2
|1 / 2
|4 / 4
|0
|4
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|16
|24 Andres Rafael Feliz Sarita
|4
|0
|0 / 0
|0 / 0
|0 / 0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-1
|9 Gabriele Procida
|5
|0
|0 / 1
|0 / 0
|0 / 0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|23 Sergio Llull
|7
|0
|0 / 1
|0 / 1
|0 / 0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|11 Mario Hezonja
|7
|5
|1 / 3
|1 / 4
|0 / 0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|14 Gabriel Deck
|13
|4
|2 / 2
|0 / 1
|0 / 0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|7
|13 Izan Almansa
|0
|0
|0 / 0
|0 / 0
|0 / 0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16 Usman Garuba
|6
|2
|1 / 1
|0 / 0
|0 / 0
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|7
|20 Bruno Fernando
|0
|0
|0 / 0
|0 / 0
|0 / 0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22 Walter Samuel Tavares
|13
|7
|3 / 3
|0 / 0
|1 / 1
|1
|1
|8
|0
|2
|0
|3
|16
Los mejores
|Fenerbahçe
|MJ
|PTOS
|T2
|T3
|TL
|FC
|FR
|REB
|AS
|BP
|BR
|TAP
|VAL
|2 W. Baldwin IV
|8
|2
|1 / 6
|0 / 1
|0 / 0
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|-5
|1 Metecan Birsen
|5
|0
|0 / 2
|0 / 1
|0 / 0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-3
|3 Scottie Wilbekin
|7
|0
|0 / 0
|0 / 2
|0 / 0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4 Nicolo Melli
|8
|0
|0 / 0
|0 / 1
|0 / 0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|-1
|32 Arturs Zagars
|0
|0
|0 / 0
|0 / 0
|0 / 0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8 Talen Horton-Tucker
|12
|8
|1 / 4
|2 / 4
|0 / 0
|0
|1
|6
|1
|0
|1
|0
|10
|10 Melih Mahmutoglu
|0
|0
|0 / 0
|0 / 0
|0 / 0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13 Tarik Biberovic
|15
|2
|1 / 4
|0 / 2
|0 / 0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-6
|17 Onuralp Bitim
|0
|0
|0 / 0
|0 / 0
|0 / 0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20 Devon Hall
|12
|0
|0 / 3
|0 / 2
|0 / 0
|1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|-3
|11 Brandon Boston Jr.
|0
|0
|0 / 0
|0 / 0
|0 / 0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18 Mikael Jantunen
|6
|0
|0 / 1
|0 / 0
|0 / 0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50 B. Colson
|6
|7
|2 / 3
|1 / 2
|0 / 0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|9
|92 Khem Xavier Birch
|8
|1
|0 / 0
|0 / 0
|1 / 2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Puntos
|Theo Maledon
|Real Madrid
|11
|Facundo Campazzo
|Real Madrid
|9
|T. Lyles
|Real Madrid
|8
|Talen Horton-Tucker
|Fenerbahçe
|8
|Faltas cometidas
|W. Baldwin IV
|Fenerbahçe
|3
|Facundo Campazzo
|Real Madrid
|2
|Usman Garuba
|Real Madrid
|2
|Nicolo Melli
|Fenerbahçe
|2
|Rebotes ofensivos
|Talen Horton-Tucker
|Fenerbahçe
|3
|Devon Hall
|Fenerbahçe
|2
|W. Baldwin IV
|Fenerbahçe
|1
|Metecan Birsen
|Fenerbahçe
|1
|Rebotes defensivos
|Walter Samuel Tavares
|Real Madrid
|8
|Talen Horton-Tucker
|Fenerbahçe
|3
|T. Lyles
|Real Madrid
|3
|B. Colson
|Fenerbahçe
|2
|Asistencias
|Facundo Campazzo
|Real Madrid
|2
|Gabriel Deck
|Real Madrid
|2
|Devon Hall
|Fenerbahçe
|2
|T. Lyles
|Real Madrid
|1
