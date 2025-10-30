Suscribete a
Real Madrid
49
22
Descanso
Fenerbahçe
  • 1º Cuarto: 25-16
  • 2º Cuarto: 24-6

Euroliga. Jueves 30/10 21:00h. Estadio Movistar Arena.

baloncesto / euroliga

Real Madrid - Fenerbahçe, estadísticas del partido

Consulta todos los números del duelo correspondiente a la octava jornada de la Euroliga de baloncesto

Equipos

Real Madrid RMC
Fenerbahçe Fenerbahçe
Tiros de 2
16 Intentos 25
9 Canastas 6
56.25 % Aciertos 24.00
Tiros de 3
14 Intentos 14
7 Canastas 3
50.00 %Aciertos 21.43
Tiros libres
10 Intentos 2
10 Canastas 1
100.00 %Aciertos 50.00
Rebotes
23 Total 15
4 Ofensivos 8
19 Defensivos 7
Tapones
7 Realizados 0
0 Recibidos 7
9 Asistencias 5
8 Pérdidas 5
3 Recuperaciones 5
Jugadores
Real MadridMJPTOSVAL
7 Facundo Campazzo9912
0 T. Lyles13812
1 David Kramer400
6 Alberto Abalde531
8 Chuma Okeke000
12 Theo Maledon101116
24 Andres Rafael Feliz Sarita40-1
9 Gabriele Procida501
23 Sergio Llull70-1
11 Mario Hezonja752
14 Gabriel Deck1347
13 Izan Almansa000
16 Usman Garuba627
20 Bruno Fernando000
22 Walter Samuel Tavares13716
FenerbahçeMJPTOSVAL
2 W. Baldwin IV82-5
1 Metecan Birsen50-3
3 Scottie Wilbekin700
4 Nicolo Melli80-1
32 Arturs Zagars000
8 Talen Horton-Tucker12810
10 Melih Mahmutoglu000
13 Tarik Biberovic152-6
17 Onuralp Bitim000
20 Devon Hall120-3
11 Brandon Boston Jr.000
18 Mikael Jantunen600
50 B. Colson679
92 Khem Xavier Birch810
Los mejores
Puntos
Theo MaledonReal Madrid11
Facundo CampazzoReal Madrid9
T. LylesReal Madrid8
Talen Horton-TuckerFenerbahçe8
Faltas cometidas
W. Baldwin IVFenerbahçe3
Facundo CampazzoReal Madrid2
Usman GarubaReal Madrid2
Nicolo MelliFenerbahçe2
Rebotes ofensivos
Talen Horton-TuckerFenerbahçe3
Devon HallFenerbahçe2
W. Baldwin IVFenerbahçe1
Metecan BirsenFenerbahçe1
Rebotes defensivos
Walter Samuel TavaresReal Madrid8
Talen Horton-TuckerFenerbahçe3
T. LylesReal Madrid3
B. ColsonFenerbahçe2
Asistencias
Facundo CampazzoReal Madrid2
Gabriel DeckReal Madrid2
Devon HallFenerbahçe2
T. LylesReal Madrid1
