«For those about to rock»: los clásicos nunca fallan De «Bohemian Rhapsody» a «Sweet Child O’Mine», el top 10 de RockFM 500 ofrece una inmejorable foto finish de la huella que ha dejado el rock and roll en el siglo XX

Dale volumen. Y dale también testosterona. Y un par de solos aquí y allá para saludar a todos los que, Angus Young y pellizcos de SG mediante, están a punto de rockear. ¿O deberíamos decir rocanrolear? No, sin duda mejor lo primero. Máxime después de comprobar que Leño, primeros representantes patrios de la lista, no hacen acto de presencia hasta el puesto número 75. Sí, 75. «Es simplemente despiste», que diría Rosendo. Pero eso, nunca mejor dicho, es otra historia.

Porque aquí de lo que se trata es de ir al cielo, volver del infierno y, en fin, recorrer a placer un podio que viene a abonar un par de tópicos tan socorridos como que los clásicos nunca fallan y los viejos rockeros, aunque ya no estén por aquí, tampoco mueren. Si acaso se transforman para acabar incrustados en el ADN de la historia y saltar de ahí a una lista como la de RockFM 500, inmejorable foto finish de la huella que ha dejado el rock and roll en el siglo XX.

Es más: basta con fijarse en las diez primeras canciones, en esas diez principales que se repiten prácticamente sin variaciones año tras año, para hacer una idea bastante ajustada de lo que ha significado el rock para la música popular. Veamos: la mugre y la furia de Guns N’Roses, el universalismo bienintencionado de John Lennon, el nudo en el estómago de Nirvana, el pulso literario de Bob Dylan, el virtuosismo cósmico de Pink Floyd, el blues grasiento y adictivo de The Rolling Stones, las baladas de Metallica como género en sí mismo, los albores del rock duro en la voz y las cuerdas de Led Zeppelin, el martillo pilón de AC/DC ensañándose con el blues, el exceso y la teatralidad de Queen…

Todo lo que cualquier fan del rock and roll podría desear está aquí, emparedado entre el pellizco de guitarra de «Sweet Child O’Mine» y el explosivo cóctel de «Bohemian Rhapsody», entre el zarpazo de distorsión de «Highway To Hell» y el piano panorámico de «Imagine». De acuerdo: faltan mujeres (la primera, Aretha Franklin, no aparece por aquí hasta el número 47, lo que debería traducirse en un sonoro tirón de orejas), el ensalmo melódico de los Beatles queda arrinconado por el músculo granítico y apenas queda rastro de las raíces afroamericanas del género, pero esas diez canciones bien podrían ser los pilares de carga sobre los que se edificó gran parte del rock and roll entre 1965, año de publicación de «(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction», y 1991, fecha en que apareció «Smells Like Teen Spirit».

He aquí, pues, el Viejo Testamento del rock and roll condensado en un puñado de riffs inmortales y estribillos grabados a fuego en los cimientos de la música popular que, por si quedaba alguna duda, apuntalan unas cuantas certezas sobre los gustos de los votantes. A saber: que las emociones fuertes ganan por goleada y triunfan las canciones con vistas al rock duro y alrededores; que los setenta fueron, definitivamente, la década prodigiosa; y que, para bien o para mal, el rock llegó a su destino hace ya un par de décadas largas. Así que, una vez mas, dale volumen y, como diría el ilustre ausente Earl King, let the good times roll.

Aquí va el top 10 del RockFM 500:

1. Queen - Bohemian Rhapsody

2. AC/DC - Highway to hell

3. Led Zeppelin - Stairway to heaven

4. Metallica - Nothing else matters

5. The Rolling Stones - Satisfaction (I can't get no)

6. Pink Floyd - Wish You Were Here

7. Bob Dylan - Like A Rolling Stone

8. Nirvana - Smells Like Teen Spirit

9. John Lennon - Imagine

10. Guns N' Roses - Sweet Child Of Mine

11. Eagles - Hotel California

12. Deep Purple - Smoke On The Water

13. Bon Jovi - Livin' On A Prayer

14. U2 - With Or Without You

15. Scorpions - Still Loving You

16. Dire Straits - Sultans Of Swing

17. The Doors - Break On Through

18. The Beatles - Hey Jude

19. The Who - My Generation

20. Lynyrd Skynyrd - Sweet Home Alabama

21. Derek & The Dominos - Layla

22. Bruce Springsteen - Born To Run

23. The Rolling Stones - Start Me Up

24. Pink Floyd - Another Brick On The Wall

25. Bob Dylan - Blowin' In The Wind

26. Steppenwolf - Born To Be Wild

27. Billie Joel - Piano Man

28. Queen - We Will Rock You

29. AC/DC - Whole Lotta Rosie

30. Led Zeppelin - Whole Lotta Love

31. Elvis Presley - Jailhouse Rock

32. Boston - More Than A Feeling

33. Green Day - Basket Case

34. Bruce Springsteen - Born In The U.S.A.

35. The Clash - London Calling (La fotografía perfecta del Londres de finales de los ‘70)

36. The Allman Brothers Band - Jessica

37. Jimi Hendrix - Purple Haze

38. Van Halen - Jump

39. The Animals - The House Of The Rising Sun

40. The Rolling Stones - Gimme Shelter

41. Prince - Purple Rain

42. Creedence Clearwater Revival - Travellin' Band

43. Guns N' Roses - Welcome To The Jungle

44. David Bowie - Space Odditty

45. The Doors - Light My Fire

46. Aerosmith Feat.Run Dmc -Walk This Way

47. Aretha Franklin - Respect

48. Led Zeppelin - Kashmir

49. AC/DC - You Shook Me All Night Long

50. Black Sabbath - Paranoid

51. U2 - Sunday Bloody Sunday

52. Queen - Don't Stop Me Now

53. ZZ Top - La Grange

54. Janis Joplin - Piece Of My Heart

55. The Rolling Stones - Sympathy For The Devil

56. The Beatles - Help!

57. T-Rex - Get It On

58. Metallica - Enter Sandman

59. Fleetwood Mac - The Chain

60. Led Zeppelin - Rock And Roll

61. Nirvana - Come As You Are

62. Dire Straits - Walk Of Life

63. David Bowie - Heroes

64. Kansas - Dust In The Wind

65. Ramones - Blitzkrieg Bop

66. Mamas & The Papas - California Dreamin'

67. The Who - Baba O' Riley

68. Joe Cocker - With A Little Help From My Friends

69. Guns N' Roses - November Rain

70. The Troggs - Wild Thing

71. U2 - One

72. Kiss - I Was Made For Lovin' You

73. The Police - Roxanne

74. Patti Smith - Because The Night

75. Leño - Maneras De Vivir

76. Neil Young - Heart Of Gold

77. Chuck Berry - Johnny B. Goode

78. Metallica - One

79. Bob Dylan - Knockin' On Heavens Door

80. Whitesnake - Is This Love

81. Iggy Pop - The Passenger

82. Journey - Don't Stop Believing

83. Dire Straits - Money For Nothing

84. Bon Jovi - I'ts My Life .

85. Survivor - Eye Of The Tiger

86. Muse - Plug In Baby

87. Lou Reed - Walk On The Wild Side

88. Iron Maiden - Run To The Hills

89. Bruce Springsteen - Dancing In The Dark

90. Bryan Adams - Summer Of ‘69

91. Pearl Jam - Alive

92. The Rolling Stones - Jumpin' Jack Flash

93. The Byrds - Mr. Tambourine Man

94. Loquillo Y Los Trogloditas - Cadillac Solitario

95. AC/DC - Hells Bells

96. Radiohead - Creep

97. The Beatles - A Hard Day's Night

98. Little Richard - Lucille

99. The Band - The Weight

100. Metallica - Master Of Puppets

101. Oasis - Wonderwall

102. AC/DC - Back In Black

103. Bob Dylan - Hurricane

104. David Bowie - Starman

105. Europe - Final Countdown

106. Neil Young - Rockin' In The Free World

107. Toto - Hold The Line

108. Status Quo - Whatever You Want

109. Queen - The Show Must Go On

110. Twisted Sister - We're Not Gonna Take It

111. The Wings - Band On The Run

112. Jefferson Airplane - Somebody To Love

113. America - A Horse With No Name

114. Thin Lizzy - The Boys Are Back In Town

115. The Eagles - Take It Easy

116. Supertramp - Give A Little Bit

117. The Rolling Stones - Paint It Black

118. R.E.M. - Losing My Religion

119. U2 - I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For

120. Guns N' Roses - You Could Be Mine

121. Bruce Springsteen - Hungry Heart

122. The Velvet Underground - Sweet Jane

123. Eric Clapton - Tears In Heaven

124. Extremoduro - Ama, Ama, Ama y Ensancha El Alma

125. Aerosmith.- I Don't Want To Miss A Thing

126. Pearl Jam - Daughter

127. The Beatles - Revolution

128. Creedence Clearwater Revival - Proud Mary

129. Queen - Somebody To Love

130. Red Hot Chili Peppers - Under The Bridge

131. Steve Miller Band - The Joker

132. Led Zeppelin - Black Dog

133. Van Morrison - Bright Side Of The Road

134. Guns N' Roses - Nightrain

135. Nirvana - In Bloom

136. Platero Y Tú - El Roce De Tu Cuerpo

137. Iron Maiden - The Trooper

138. Janis Joplin - Cry Baby

139. The Police - Message In A Bottle

140. Aerosmith - Crazy

141. Europe - Carrie

142. Rosendo - Agradecido

143. Fleetwood Mac - Go Your Own Way

144. Joan Jett - I Love Rock And Roll

145. Queen - We Are The Champions

146. AC/DC - Whole Lotta Rosie

147. The Beach Boys - Wouldn't It Be Nice

148. Burning - ¿Qué Hace Una Chica Como Tú…?

149. The Rolling Stones - Brown Sugar

150. Creedence Clearwater Revival - Have You Ever Seen The Rain?

151. The Doors - Roadhouse Blues

152. Deep Purple - Highway Star

153. Lynyrd Skynyrd - Free Bird

154. Queen & David Bowie - Under Pressure

155. Eagles - New Kid In Town

156. AC/DC - Let There Be Rock

157. Héroes Del Silencio - Entre Dos Tierras

158. Rainbow - I Surrender

159. Dire Straits - Lady Writer

160. Queen - Too Much Love Will Kill You

161. Jimi Hendrix - Voodoo Child

162. The Who - Who Are You

163. The Clash - Should I Stay Or Should I Go

164. Foo Fighters - Best Of You

165. Iron Butterfly - In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida

166. Bon Jovi - Runaway

167. Barón Rojo - Los Rockeros Van Al Infierno

168. David Bowie - The Man Who Sold The World

169. Blondie - One Way Or Another

170. The Beatles - Let It Be

171. Meat Loaf - Paradise By The Dashboard Lights

172. Ramones - Sheena Is A Punk Rocker

173. Deep Purple - Child In Time

174. Creedence Clearwater Revival - Fortunate Son

175. Green Day - Wake Me Up When September Ends

176. Buffalo Springfield - For What’s It’s Worth

177. Scorpions - Wind Of Change

178. Aerosmith - Livin’ On The Edge

179. Guns N' Roses - Paradise City

180. Status Quo - Down Down

181. Alice Cooper - School’s Out

182. The Rolling Stones - It’s Only Rock And Roll (But I Like It)

183. Roy Orbison - (Oh) Pretty Woman

184. Santana - Black Magic Woman

185. The Beatles - Penny Lane

186. Pink Floyd - Money

187. AC/DC - Shoot To Thrill

188. Sex Pistols - God Save The Queen

189. Whitesnake - Here I Go Again

190. The Knack - My Sharona

191. Gary Moore - Still Got The Blues

192. AC/DC - For Those About To Rock

193. Bad Company - Can’t Get Enough

194. Rage Against The Machine - Killing In The Name

195. Queen - Innuendo

196. U2 - Pride (In The Name Of Love)

197. Motorhead - Ace Of Spades

198. Leño - Sorprendente

199. George Harrison - My Sweet Lord

200. MC5 - Kick Out The Jams

201. Dire Straits - Romeo & Juliet

202. Dio - We Rock

203. Free - All Right Now

204. Metallica - The Unforgiven.

205. Aerosmith - Dream On

206. Guns N' Roses - Civil War

207. Simon & Garfunkel - Mrs. Robinson

208. Jerry Lee Lewis - Great Balls Of Fire

209. Creedence Clearwater Revival - Down On The Corner

210. Pearl Jam - Even Flow

211. Eric Clapton - Cocaine

212. The Beatles - Get Back

213. America - Sister Golden Hair

214. Patti Smith - People Have The Power

215. Elvis Presley - Suspicious Minds

216. The Rolling Stones - Honky Tonk Woman

217. Muse - Uprising

218. Bon Jovi - You Give Love A Bad Name

219. Jimi Hendrix - Hey Joe

220. Whitesnake - Still Of The Night

221. Beastie Boys - Fight For Your Right (To Party)

222. Rod Stewart - Maggie May

223. U2 - Angel Of Harlem

224. Bruce Springsteen - The Rising

225. Deep Purple - Burn

226. Don Mclean - American Pie

227. Héroes Del Silencio - La Chispa Adecuada

228. Queen - I Want It All

229. Ufo - Doctor Doctor

230. John Fogerty - Rockin All Over The World

231. Triana - Abre La Puerta

232. Red Hot Chili Peppers - Give It Away

234. Pink Floyd - Echoes

234. Pink Floyd - Echoes

235. The Kinks - Lola

236. The Beach Boys - Good Vibrations

237. The Police - Walking On The Moon

238. Steve Miller Band - Serenade From The Stars

239. The Cure - Boys Don’t Cry

240. Spencer Davis - Group Keep On Running

241. T.Rex - Children Of The Revolution

242. Eagles - Heartache Tonight

243. The Doors - Riders On The Storm

244. Rainbow - Man On The Silver Mountain

245. Alarma - Frío

246. Elvis Presley - Hound Dog

247. Queen - The Miracle

248. Roy Orbison - You Got It

249. Platero Y Tú - Tras La Barra

252. The Beatles - Drive My Car

251. Santana - Europa

252. Zz Top - Tush

253. Bruce Springsteen - Lucky Town

254. Grand Funk Railroad - We’re An American Band

255. Bon Jovi - Bed Of Roses

256. Ram Jam - Black Betty

257. Guns N' Roses - Patience

258. David Bowie - Rebel Rebel

259. The Who - Behind Blue Eyes

260. Status Quo - What You're Proposin’

261. Supertramp - The Logical Song

262. Queen - A Kind Of Magic

263. Extreme - More Than Words

264. Soundgarden - Black Hole Sun

265. AC/DC - Stiff Upper Lip

266. Metallica - For Whom The Bell Tolls

267. The Dobbie Brothers - Long Train Running

268. Jethro Tull - Aqualung

269. Elvis Presley - Always On My Mind

270. Led Zeppelin - Immigrant Song

271. Pink Floyd - Comfortably Numb

272. Meat Loaf - Bat Out Of Hell

273. Jet - Are You Gonna Be My Girl

274. Lenny Kravitz - Are You Gonna Go My Way

275. Scorpions - Rock You Like A Hurricane

276. Red Hot Chili Peppers - Californication

277. George Thorogood - Bad To The Bone

278. Aerosmith - Amazing

279. Oasis - Don't Look Back In Anger

280. The Doors - L.A.Woman

281. The Rolling Stones - You Can't Always Get What You Want

282. U2 - Where The Streets Have No Name

283. Joy Division - Love Will Tear Us Apart

284. Queen - Another One Bites The Dust

285. Mötley Crüe - Kickstart My Heart

286. Aerosmith - Cryin

287. The Guess Who - American Woman

288. AC/DC - Let’s Get It Up

289. Platero Y Tú - Hay Poco Rock And Roll

290. Neil Young - Like A Hurricane

291. Cream - Sunshine Of Your Love

292 The Offspring - Self Esteem

293 Nickelback - How You Remind Me

294 Bryan Adams - Run To You

295. Asia - Heat Of The Moment

296. Dire Straits - Telegraph Road

297. Europe - Rock The Night

298. Gary Moore - Over The Hills And Far Away

299. Bob Seger - All Time Rock And Roll

300. The Velvet Underground - Rock & Roll

301 Bon Jovi - Keep The Faith

302. Thin Lizzy - Whiskey In The Jar

303. Barricada - En Blanco Y Negro

304. The Beatles - Day Tripper

305. Led Zeppelin - Heartbreaker

306. Dire Straits - So Far Away

307. The Police - Can't Stand Losing You

308. Judas Priest - Breaking The Law

309. Bob Marley - No Woman No Cry

310. Guns N' Roses - Live And Let Die

311. The Doors - The End

312. Slade - C'Mon Feel The Noize

313 The Offspring - Come Out And Play

314. Metallica - Ride The Lightning

315. Simon & Garfunkel - Bridge Over Troubled Water

316. U2 - Vertigo

317. Iron Maiden - The Number Of The Beast

318. Deep Purple - Strange Kind Of Woman

319. Bob Dylan - The Times They Are A Changin'

320. Status Quo - In The Army Now

321. Wolfmother - Woman

322. Alice Cooper - Poison

323. Red Hot Chili Peppers - Otherside

324. Aerosmith - Come Together

325. Green Day - American Idiot

326. Kiss - Lick It Up

327. AC/DC - Moneytalks

328. U2 - Desire

329. Foo Fighters - Everlong

330. The Who - Won't Get Fooled Again

331. Héroes Del Silencio - Maldito Duende

332. Queen - Breakthru

333. Stevie Wonder - Superstition

334. The Animals - Don't Let Me Be Misunderstood

335. Heart - Barracuda

336. Creedence Clearwater Revival - Bad Moon Rising

337. Bon Jovi - Bad Medicine

338. Steve Miller Band .- Take The Money And Run

339. Sam & Dave - Soul Man

340. Chris Isaac - Wicked Game

341. Def Leppard - Hysteria

342. Rainbow - All Night Long

343. Bruce Springsteen - Human Touch

344. Loquillo Y Los Trogloditas - Rock And Roll Star

345. The Yardbirds - Heart Full Of Soul

346. T.Rex - 20th Century Boy

347. Nirvana - Lithium

348. Fleetwood Mac - Don't Stop

349 Spin Doctors - Two Princess

350. Tom Petty - American Girl

351. The Jam - Town Called Malice

352. Counting Crowes – Mr.Jones

353. Van Halen - Aint Talkin Bout Love

354. Oasis - Roll With It

355. Ozzy Osbourne - Crazy Train

356. Ramones - Do You Wanna Dance

357. Queen - Tie Your Mother Down

358. Supertramp - Breakfast In America

359. Red Hot Chili Peppers - Scar Tissue

360. Pink Floyd - Shine On You Crazy Diamond

361. Chicago - 25 Or 6 To 4

362. Los Suaves - Dolores Se Llamaba Lola

363. R.E.M - Imitation Of Life

364. Blur - Song 2

365. The Box Tops - The Letter

366. Bon Jovi – Always

367. The White Stripes - Seven Nation Army

368. The Sweet - Ballroom Blitz

369. Spencer Davis Group - Gimme Some Loving

370. Black Sabbath - Heaven & Hell

371. Chuck Berry - You Never Can Tell

372. The Cure – Lullaby

373. Joe Cocker - Summer In The City

374. U2 - New Years Day

375. The Stranglers - Golden Brown

376. AC/DC - T.N.T

377. Yes - Owner Of A Lonely Heart

378. Platero Y Tu – Juliette

379. Rush - Tom Sawyer

380. Smashing Pumpkins – 1979

381. Supergrass - Allright

382. The Smiths - There Is A Light That Never Goes Out

383. Barón Rojo - Resistiré

384. Dire Straits - Brothers In Arms

385. The Stooges - I Wanna Be Your Dog

386. Muse - Time Is Running Out

387.Billy Idol - Mony Mony

388. Leño - El Tren

389. Bob Dylan - Highway 61 Revisited

390. Bon Jovi - Born To Be My Baby

391. Blondie - Call Me

392. The Cranberries – Zombie

393. Led Zeppelin - When The Levee Breaks

394. Mick Jagger - God Gave Me Everything

395. Linkin Park – Numb

396. Dover - Devil Came To Me

397. Joey Ramone - What A Wonderful World

398. Rainbow - Since You'Ve Been Gone

399. Toto - Africa

400. The Kinks - You Really Got Me

401. Steve Miller Band - Fly Like An Eagle

402. Iron Maiden - 2 Minutes To Midnight

403. Jethro Tull - Thick As A Brick (EXTRACT)

404. Queen - Bicycle Race

405. Bill Halley & His Comets - Rock Around The Clock

406. The Cure - Friday I'm In Love

407. Kansas - Carry On My Wayward Son

408. Skid Row - 18 And Life

409. Peter Frampton - Baby, I Love Your Way (LIVE)

410. Cheap Trick - Surrender

411. Loquillo Y Los Trogloditas – El Rompeolas

412. Black Crowes - Hard To Handle

413. Gary Moore - Parisienne Walkways

414. Mountain - Mississippi Queen

415. Rod Stewart - Tonight's The Night

416. Mr.Big - Wild World

417. Dover – Serenade

418. Simon & Garfunkel - The Boxer

419. Kiss - Detroit Rock City

420. Elton John - Tiny Dancer

421. Free - Wishing Well

422. Green Day - Boulevard Of Broken Dreams

423. Santana - Soul Sacrifice

424. Soundgarden – Spoonman

425. The Doors - People Are Strange

426. R.E.M. - Man On The Moon

427. Loquillo - Feo Fuerte Y Formal

428. Canned Heat - On The Road Again

429. Roy Orbison - I Drove All Night

430. Bruce Springsteen - The River

431. Cream – Crossroads

432. The Who - Pinball Wizard

433. Iggy Pop - Lust For Life

434. Whitesnake - Fool For Your Loving

435. The Zombies -The Time Of The Season

436. Burning - Mueve Tus Caderas

437- Foreigner - Cold As Ice

438. Mötley Crüe - Girls Girls Girls

439. Meat Loaf - I'd do Anything For Love

440. Asfalto - Días De Escuela

441. Joe Cocker - Unchain My Heart

442. Bon Jovi - Have A Nice Day

443. Procol Harum - Whiter Shade Of Pale

444. Led Zeppelin - Dazed And Confused

445. Queen - One Vision

446. Jimi Hendrix - All Along The Watchtower

447. Harry Nilsson - Everybody's Talkin

448 Jefferson Airplane – Volunteers

449 Van Morrison - Brown Eyed Girl

451. George Harrison - Got My Mind Set On You

452. Dio - Rainbow In The Dark

453. Twisted Sister - I Wanna Rock

454. Pixies - Here Comes Your Man

455. Oasis - Whatever

456. Joan Jett - Bad Reputation

457. Black Sabbath - War Pigs

458. ZZ Top - Sharp Dressed Man

459. Pink Floyd -Time

460. Elton John - Crocodile Rock

461. Héroes Del Silencio - La Sirena Varada

462. Boston - Smokin

463. Guns N' Roses - Don't Cry

464. Tom Petty - Free Fallin'

465. Yes - Roundabout

466. R.E.M. - It's The End Of The World

467. Platero y Tú – Alucinante

468. America - Ventura Highway

469. Young Rascals - Good Lovin'

470. Gun - Word Up

471. Green Day - When I Come Around

472. U2 - Beautiful Day

473. Survivor - Burning Heart

474. Scorpions - No One Like You

475. Obús - Vamos Muy Bien

476. Presidents Of The U.S.A. - Lump

477. Dire Straits - Tunnel Of Love

478. Lenny Kravitz - Fly Away

479. M-Clan - Quédate A Dormir

480. B.B.King - The Thrill Is Gone

481. Rainbow - Difficult To Cure

482. Red Hot Chili Peppers - Dani California

483. Wilson Pickett - In The Midnight Hour

484. Poco - Rose Of Cymarron

485. Def Leppard - Make Love Like A Man

486. Deep Purple - Hush

487. The Darkness - I Believe In a Thing Called Love

488. Creedence Clearwater Revival - Suzie Q

489. The Rolling Stones – Angie

490. Aerosmith - Love In An Elevator

491. Faces - Stay With Me

492. Thin Lizzy - Jailbreak

493. Kiss - Rock And Roll All Nite

494. Tom Petty - I Won't Back Down:

495. Queens Of The Stone Age - No One Knows:

496. Helloween - I Want Out:

497. Chris Cornell - You Know My Name

498. Ramones - Rock&Roll Radio

499. The Sweet - Fox On The Run

500. The Kinks - All Day And All Of The Night