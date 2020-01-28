Muere Reed Mullin, batería de Corrosion of Conformity, a los 53 años No se ha informado de la causa del inesperado fallecimiento del artista, que tenía problemas con el alcohol. Faith No more, Megadeth o Anthrax ya le han rendido homenaje a través de las redes sociales

Reed Mullin, batería fundador de la banda Corrosion of Conformity, falleció ayer lunes 27 de enero por causas que no han hecho públicas. El artista, que tenía 53 años, tuvo problemas con el alcohol y llegó a sufrir un infarto hace algunos años. Actualmente estaba fuera de la banda, tratando de recuperarse de sus adicciones.

Los propios Corrosion of Conformity lo ha comunicado a través de su perfil de Facebook: «Con gran pesar que nos despedimos de un amigo, un hermano y un pionero. Cariño y condolencias a la familia, amigos y fans que te echarán de menos, gracias por la música».

Mullin alcanzó la fama a finales de los ochenta con el grupo, con el que grabó el debut «Eye for an Eye» (1984), y los álbumes «Animosity» (1985), «Blind» (1991), «Deliverance» (1994), «Wiseblood» (1996), «America’s Volume Dealer» (2000), «Corrosion of Conformity» (2012), «IX» (2014) y «No Cross No Crown» (2018). Muchos de ellos recibieron excelentes críticas de la prensa especializada.

Varias bandas de la escena estadounidense como Faith No More, Megadeth, Machine Head, Danko Jones, Lamb of God o Anthrax han expresado sus condolencias y le han rendido homenaje en las redes sociales.

I met Reed Mullin only once when COC cruised through Toronto in 1990. Even that brief meeting was memorable & I got a pretty sweet story out of it (that has to do with this exact photo). Always thought COC were the coolest band on the scene and Reed the coolest. RIP Reed Mullin pic.twitter.com/O7ZgGb8T5d — Danko Jones (@dankojones) January 28, 2020

Very sad to hear about the passing of our friend @ReedMullin of @coccabal . Prayers and condolences to his family, friends and bandmates....RIP. — David Ellefson (@ellefsondavid) January 28, 2020