Freddie Mercury sonriendo: las hermosas fotos del cantante de Queen en su jardín justo antes de morir Hace poco más de 28 años, el 28 de agosto de 1991, Jim Hutton hizo estas fotos tres meses antes de que el vocalista falleciera

Hace poco más de 28 años, el 28 de agosto de 1991, Jim Hutton hizo estas fotos a Freddie Mercury en su jardin... y fueron sus últimas fotos conocidas. Tres meses después, el 24 de noviembre de 1991, el ídolo fallecía a la edad de 45 años por una bronconeumonía afectada por el sida.

«Ese verano Freddie posó para una cámara por última vez, la mía. Sucedió así. Estaba en el jardín fotografiando algunas de las flores en plena floración y Freddie caminó hacia mí», cuenta Hutton en un texto publicado en la cuenta de Instagram del club de fans del cantante.

«Quería que retrocediera, para que no fuera un primer plano. Luego posó mientras yo tomaba cuatro fotos, y sacó una sonrisa para cada una. Estaba tan pálido que sabía que no se veía lo mejor posible, pero no me importó; de todas las fotos que tengo de Freddie, esas son las que más amo», cuenta.

Hay que recordar brevemente el final del artista. Tras el lanzamiento del álbum ««Kind of Magic», en junio de 1986, Mercury empezó a sentir que algo no iba bien, y empezó a temer que tuviera que ver con esa extraña enfermedad que nadie sabía de dónde venía pero que no paraba de propagarse, el SIDA, y unos meses después, en la primavera de 1987, acudió al médico para hacerse las pruebas. El resultado: era portador del VIH...