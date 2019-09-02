Freddie Mercury sonriendo: las hermosas fotos del cantante de Queen en su jardín justo antes de morir
Hace poco más de 28 años, el 28 de agosto de 1991, Jim Hutton hizo estas fotos tres meses antes de que el vocalista fallecieraActualizado:
Hace poco más de 28 años, el 28 de agosto de 1991, Jim Hutton hizo estas fotos a Freddie Mercury en su jardin... y fueron sus últimas fotos conocidas. Tres meses después, el 24 de noviembre de 1991, el ídolo fallecía a la edad de 45 años por una bronconeumonía afectada por el sida.
«Ese verano Freddie posó para una cámara por última vez, la mía. Sucedió así. Estaba en el jardín fotografiando algunas de las flores en plena floración y Freddie caminó hacia mí», cuenta Hutton en un texto publicado en la cuenta de Instagram del club de fans del cantante.
On August 28th 1991, exactly 28 years ago today, Jim Hutton took these photos of Freddie at Garden Lodge 📷...his last ever known photographs 😞 . "That summer Freddie posed for a camera for the very last time - mine. It happened like this. I was out in the garden photographing some of the flowers in full bloom and Freddie walked towards me. I trained the lens on - he wanted to move back a bit so it wasn't a close-up. Then he posed while I took four pictures, and he managed a smile for each. He was so pale and drawn that he knew he didn't look his best, but it didn't matter a bit; of all the pictures I have of Freddie, those are the ones I love most." -Jim Hutton . 👉P.S. Seeing these photos and reading those words by Jim always pains me beyond words... but I share them not to focus on his illness (please don't do that) but to show how he always saw the beauty in every moment and his smile and bravery never waverd.... I love the fact that a cat (who looks like Oscar) is standing next to Freddie and I'd like to think he was having a good time amidst the bloom of the flowers of his beautiful garden...🌸 But most importantly, despite the sadness, I'm still in awe and admiration for Freddie and his superhuman courage to face life head on and muster a smile even through his hardest moments. His smile always stayed on and in that way he even mocked his illness. My hero...💪 This man is a source of inspiration on so many levels and I love him for that... ❤ . #FreddieMercury #lastphoto
«Quería que retrocediera, para que no fuera un primer plano. Luego posó mientras yo tomaba cuatro fotos, y sacó una sonrisa para cada una. Estaba tan pálido que sabía que no se veía lo mejor posible, pero no me importó; de todas las fotos que tengo de Freddie, esas son las que más amo», cuenta.
Hay que recordar brevemente el final del artista. Tras el lanzamiento del álbum ««Kind of Magic», en junio de 1986, Mercury empezó a sentir que algo no iba bien, y empezó a temer que tuviera que ver con esa extraña enfermedad que nadie sabía de dónde venía pero que no paraba de propagarse, el SIDA, y unos meses después, en la primavera de 1987, acudió al médico para hacerse las pruebas. El resultado: era portador del VIH...