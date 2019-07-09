MAD COOL 2019 Los horarios del festival Mad Cool 2019 Ifema-Valdebebas recibirá a Iggy Pop, Noel Gallagher, The Cure y muchos otros artistas del 11 al 13 de julio

Jueves 11

Bon Iver / Vampire Weekend / The Chemical Brothers / Disclosure DJ Set / Iggy Pop / Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds / Tash Sultana / The Hives / Kaytranada / H.E.R. / La Dispute / Charlotte de Witte / Lewis Capaldi / Tokimonsta / Nao / Photay / Foxing / Jasss / Rews y The Snuts.

Viernes 12

The National / The Smashing Pumpkins / Vetusta Morla / Eric Prydz / Vince Staples / Sharon Van Etten / Wolfmother / Teenage Fanclub / Alma. Rolling Blackouts C.F. / George Fitzgerald / Mall Grab / Helena Hauff / Haai / Sophie Hunger / Sex Museum / Milk Teeth / The Slow Readers Club / Black Midi y Valeras.

Sábado 13

The Cure / The 1975 / Robyn / Years & Years / Greta Van Fleet / Jorja Smith / Bonobo DJ Set / Jon Hopkins / Mogwai / Miles Kane / Carpenter Brut / Alizzz / Yonaka / The Twilight Sad / Le Butchrettes / Delaporte / Lala Lala / Pip Blom / Mitú y DobleCapa.