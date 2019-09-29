«Bohemian Rhapsody», de Queen, vuelve a ser la mejor canción de la historia del rock en el RockFM 500
Tras 48 horas de radio en el que se han ido revelando uno a uno los 500 mejores temas del género, el grupo liderado por Freddie Mercury vuelve a imponerse en la séptima edición de este rankingActualizado:
A las seis de la tarde del pasado viernes empezó el programa maratoniano RockFM 500, 48 horas de radio non-stop en el que se han revelado las 500 mejores canciones de la historia del rock a partir de una votación de 350.000 personas realizada por esta emisora.
¿Y quién ha ganado? Pues la de siempre, la esperada, la implacable «Bohemian Rhapsody» de Queen, que ha vuelto a revalidar el título por delante de «Highway to hell», de AC/DC, y «Stairway to heaven», de Led Zeppelin, curiosamente (o no) las dos únicas canciones que alguna vez han conseguido en las siete ediciones destronar al tema de Freddie Mercury y compañía.
Ya nos contaba en una entrevista El Pirata, una de las almas máter de esta bonita iniciativa anual, que es una dinámica lógica que gane la canción que más pega en cada determinado momento. Y teniendo en cuenta el enorme éxito del biopic de Queen llamado también «Bohemian Rhapsody», El Pirata parece haber dado con la clave de la psicología de las votaciones.
En el resto de la lista encontramos otros grandes y maravillosos clásicos del rock aunque también se han asomado temas de reggae o punk y demás géneros colindantes. Por otro lado, observamos también un déficit de mujeres en la lista y nos sentimos orgullos de la representación española con canciones de Leño, Asfalto, Héroes del Silencio, Dover, Loquillo, Obús, M Clan o Platero y tú, entre otros.
Aquí os dejamos la lista completa para que la degusteis:
1. Queen - Bohemian Rhapsody
2. AC/DC - Highway to hell
3. Led Zeppelin - Stairway to heaven
4. Metallica - Nothing else matters
5. The Rolling Stones - Satisfaction (I can't get no)
6. Pink Floyd - Wish You Were Here
7. Bob Dylan - Like A Rolling Stone
8. Nirvana - Smells Like Teen Spirit
9. John Lennon - Imagine
10. Guns N' Roses - Sweet Child Of Mine
11. Eagles - Hotel California
12. Deep Purple - Smoke On The Water
13. Bon Jovi - Livin' On A Prayer
14. U2 - With Or Without You
15. Scorpions - Still Loving You
16. Dire Straits - Sultans Of Swing
17. The Doors - Break On Through
18. The Beatles - Hey Jude
19. The Who - My Generation
20. Lynyrd Skynyrd - Sweet Home Alabama
21. Derek & The Dominos - Layla
22. Bruce Springsteen - Born To Run
23. The Rolling Stones - Start Me Up
24. Pink Floyd - Another Brick On The Wall
25. Bob Dylan - Blowin' In The Wind
26. Steppenwolf - Born To Be Wild
27. Billie Joel - Piano Man
28. Queen - We Will Rock You
29. AC/DC - Whole Lotta Rosie
30. Led Zeppelin - Whole Lotta Love
31. Elvis Presley - Jailhouse Rock
32. Boston - More Than A Feeling
33. Green Day - Basket Case
34. Bruce Springsteen - Born In The U.S.A.
35. The Clash - London Calling (La fotografía perfecta del Londres de finales de los ‘70)
36. The Allman Brothers Band - Jessica
37. Jimi Hendrix - Purple Haze
38. Van Halen - Jump
39. The Animals - The House Of The Rising Sun
40. The Rolling Stones - Gimme Shelter
41. Prince - Purple Rain
42. Creedence Clearwater Revival - Travellin' Band
43. Guns N' Roses - Welcome To The Jungle
44. David Bowie - Space Odditty
45. The Doors - Light My Fire
46. Aerosmith Feat.Run Dmc -Walk This Way
47. Aretha Franklin - Respect
48. Led Zeppelin - Kashmir
49. AC/DC - You Shook Me All Night Long
50. Black Sabbath - Paranoid
51. U2 - Sunday Bloody Sunday
52. Queen - Don't Stop Me Now
53. ZZ Top - La Grange
54. Janis Joplin - Piece Of My Heart
55. The Rolling Stones - Sympathy For The Devil
56. The Beatles - Help!
57. T-Rex - Get It On
58. Metallica - Enter Sandman
59. Fleetwood Mac - The Chain
60. Led Zeppelin - Rock And Roll
61. Nirvana - Come As You Are
62. Dire Straits - Walk Of Life
63. David Bowie - Heroes
64. Kansas - Dust In The Wind
65. Ramones - Blitzkrieg Bop
66. Mamas & The Papas - California Dreamin'
67. The Who - Baba O' Riley
68. Joe Cocker - With A Little Help From My Friends
69. Guns N' Roses - November Rain
70. The Troggs - Wild Thing
71. U2 - One
72. Kiss - I Was Made For Lovin' You
73. The Police - Roxanne
74. Patti Smith - Because The Night
75. Leño - Maneras De Vivir
76. Neil Young - Heart Of Gold
77. Chuck Berry - Johnny B. Goode
78. Metallica - One
79. Bob Dylan - Knockin' On Heavens Door
80. Whitesnake - Is This Love
81. Iggy Pop - The Passenger
82. Journey - Don't Stop Believing
83. Dire Straits - Money For Nothing
84. Bon Jovi - I'ts My Life .
85. Survivor - Eye Of The Tiger
86. Muse - Plug In Baby
87. Lou Reed - Walk On The Wild Side
88. Iron Maiden - Run To The Hills
89. Bruce Springsteen - Dancing In The Dark
90. Bryan Adams - Summer Of ‘69
91. Pearl Jam - Alive
92. The Rolling Stones - Jumpin' Jack Flash
93. The Byrds - Mr. Tambourine Man
94. Loquillo Y Los Trogloditas - Cadillac Solitario
95. AC/DC - Hells Bells
96. Radiohead - Creep
97. The Beatles - A Hard Day's Night
98. Little Richard - Lucille
99. The Band - The Weight
-------
100. Metallica - Master Of Puppets
101. Oasis - Wonderwall
102. AC/DC - Back In Black
103. Bob Dylan - Hurricane
104. David Bowie - Starman
105. Europe - Final Countdown
106. Neil Young - Rockin' In The Free World
107. Toto - Hold The Line
108. Status Quo - Whatever You Want
109. Queen - The Show Must Go On
110. Twisted Sister - We're Not Gonna Take It
111. The Wings - Band On The Run
112. Jefferson Airplane - Somebody To Love
113. America - A Horse With No Name
114. Thin Lizzy - The Boys Are Back In Town
115. The Eagles - Take It Easy
116. Supertramp - Give A Little Bit
117. The Rolling Stones - Paint It Black
118. R.E.M. - Losing My Religion
119. U2 - I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For
120. Guns N' Roses - You Could Be Mine
121. Bruce Springsteen - Hungry Heart
122. The Velvet Underground - Sweet Jane
123. Eric Clapton - Tears In Heaven
124. Extremoduro - Ama, Ama, Ama y Ensancha El Alma
125. Aerosmith.- I Don't Want To Miss A Thing
126. Pearl Jam - Daughter
127. The Beatles - Revolution
128. Creedence Clearwater Revival - Proud Mary
129. Queen - Somebody To Love
130. Red Hot Chili Peppers - Under The Bridge
131. Steve Miller Band - The Joker
132. Led Zeppelin - Black Dog
133. Van Morrison - Bright Side Of The Road
134. Guns N' Roses - Nightrain
135. Nirvana - In Bloom
136. Platero Y Tú - El Roce De Tu Cuerpo
137. Iron Maiden - The Trooper
138. Janis Joplin - Cry Baby
139. The Police - Message In A Bottle
140. Aerosmith - Crazy
141. Europe - Carrie
142. Rosendo - Agradecido
143. Fleetwood Mac - Go Your Own Way
144. Joan Jett - I Love Rock And Roll
145. Queen - We Are The Champions
146. AC/DC - Whole Lotta Rosie
147. The Beach Boys - Wouldn't It Be Nice
148. Burning - ¿Qué Hace Una Chica Como Tú…?
149. The Rolling Stones - Brown Sugar
150. Creedence Clearwater Revival - Have You Ever Seen The Rain?
151. The Doors - Roadhouse Blues
152. Deep Purple - Highway Star
153. Lynyrd Skynyrd - Free Bird
154. Queen & David Bowie - Under Pressure
155. Eagles - New Kid In Town
156. AC/DC - Let There Be Rock
157. Héroes Del Silencio - Entre Dos Tierras
158. Rainbow - I Surrender
159. Dire Straits - Lady Writer
160. Queen - Too Much Love Will Kill You
161. Jimi Hendrix - Voodoo Child
162. The Who - Who Are You
163. The Clash - Should I Stay Or Should I Go
164. Foo Fighters - Best Of You
165. Iron Butterfly - In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida
166. Bon Jovi - Runaway
167. Barón Rojo - Los Rockeros Van Al Infierno
168. David Bowie - The Man Who Sold The World
169. Blondie - One Way Or Another
170. The Beatles - Let It Be
171. Meat Loaf - Paradise By The Dashboard Lights
172. Ramones - Sheena Is A Punk Rocker
173. Deep Purple - Child In Time
174. Creedence Clearwater Revival - Fortunate Son
175. Green Day - Wake Me Up When September Ends
176. Buffalo Springfield - For What’s It’s Worth
177. Scorpions - Wind Of Change
178. Aerosmith - Livin’ On The Edge
179. Guns N' Roses - Paradise City
180. Status Quo - Down Down
181. Alice Cooper - School’s Out
182. The Rolling Stones - It’s Only Rock And Roll (But I Like It)
183. Roy Orbison - (Oh) Pretty Woman
184. Santana - Black Magic Woman
185. The Beatles - Penny Lane
186. Pink Floyd - Money
187. AC/DC - Shoot To Thrill
188. Sex Pistols - God Save The Queen
189. Whitesnake - Here I Go Again
190. The Knack - My Sharona
191. Gary Moore - Still Got The Blues
192. AC/DC - For Those About To Rock
193. Bad Company - Can’t Get Enough
194. Rage Against The Machine - Killing In The Name
195. Queen - Innuendo
196. U2 - Pride (In The Name Of Love)
197. Motorhead - Ace Of Spades
198. Leño - Sorprendente
199. George Harrison - My Sweet Lord
-------
200. MC5 - Kick Out The Jams
201. Dire Straits - Romeo & Juliet
202. Dio - We Rock
203. Free - All Right Now
204. Metallica - The Unforgiven.
205. Aerosmith - Dream On
206. Guns N' Roses - Civil War
207. Simon & Garfunkel - Mrs. Robinson
208. Jerry Lee Lewis - Great Balls Of Fire
209. Creedence Clearwater Revival - Down On The Corner
210. Pearl Jam - Even Flow
211. Eric Clapton - Cocaine
212. The Beatles - Get Back
213. America - Sister Golden Hair
214. Patti Smith - People Have The Power
215. Elvis Presley - Suspicious Minds
216. The Rolling Stones - Honky Tonk Woman
217. Muse - Uprising
218. Bon Jovi - You Give Love A Bad Name
219. Jimi Hendrix - Hey Joe
220. Whitesnake - Still Of The Night
221. Beastie Boys - Fight For Your Right (To Party)
222. Rod Stewart - Maggie May
223. U2 - Angel Of Harlem
224. Bruce Springsteen - The Rising
225. Deep Purple - Burn
226. Don Mclean - American Pie
227. Héroes Del Silencio - La Chispa Adecuada
228. Queen - I Want It All
229. Ufo - Doctor Doctor
230. John Fogerty - Rockin All Over The World
231. Triana - Abre La Puerta
232. Red Hot Chili Peppers - Give It Away
223. Rod Stewart - Hot Legs
234. Pink Floyd - Echoes
235. The Kinks - Lola
236. The Beach Boys - Good Vibrations
237. The Police - Walking On The Moon
238. Steve Miller Band - Serenade From The Stars
239. The Cure - Boys Don’t Cry
240. Spencer Davis - Group Keep On Running
241. T.Rex - Children Of The Revolution
242. Eagles - Heartache Tonight
243. The Doors - Riders On The Storm
244. Rainbow - Man On The Silver Mountain
245. Alarma - Frío
246. Elvis Presley - Hound Dog
247. Queen - The Miracle
248. Roy Orbison - You Got It
249. Platero Y Tú - Tras La Barra
252. The Beatles - Drive My Car
251. Santana - Europa
252. Zz Top - Tush
253. Bruce Springsteen - Lucky Town
254. Grand Funk Railroad - We’re An American Band
255. Bon Jovi - Bed Of Roses
256. Ram Jam - Black Betty
257. Guns N' Roses - Patience
258. David Bowie - Rebel Rebel
259. The Who - Behind Blue Eyes
260. Status Quo - What You're Proposin’
261. Supertramp - The Logical Song
262. Queen - A Kind Of Magic
263. Extreme - More Than Words
264. Soundgarden - Black Hole Sun
265. AC/DC - Stiff Upper Lip
266. Metallica - For Whom The Bell Tolls
267. The Dobbie Brothers - Long Train Running
268. Jethro Tull - Aqualung
269. Elvis Presley - Always On My Mind
270. Led Zeppelin - Immigrant Song
271. Pink Floyd - Comfortably Numb
272. Meat Loaf - Bat Out Of Hell
273. Jet - Are You Gonna Be My Girl
274. Lenny Kravitz - Are You Gonna Go My Way
275. Scorpions - Rock You Like A Hurricane
276. Red Hot Chili Peppers - Californication
277. George Thorogood - Bad To The Bone
278. Aerosmith - Amazing
279. Oasis - Don't Look Back In Anger
280. The Doors - L.A.Woman
281. The Rolling Stones - You Can't Always Get What You Want
282. U2 - Where The Streets Have No Name
283. Joy Division - Love Will Tear Us Apart
284. Queen - Another One Bites The Dust
285. Mötley Crüe - Kickstart My Heart
286. Aerosmith - Cryin
287. The Guess Who - American Woman
288. AC/DC - Let’s Get It Up
289. Platero Y Tú - Hay Poco Rock And Roll
290. Neil Young - Like A Hurricane
291. Cream - Sunshine Of Your Love
292 The Offspring - Self Esteem
293 Nickelback - How You Remind Me
294 Bryan Adams - Run To You
295. Asia - Heat Of The Moment
296. Dire Straits - Telegraph Road
297. Europe - Rock The Night
298. Gary Moore - Over The Hills And Far Away
299. Bob Seger - All Time Rock And Roll
-------
300. The Velvet Underground - Rock & Roll
301 Bon Jovi - Keep The Faith
302. Thin Lizzy - Whiskey In The Jar
303. Barricada - En Blanco Y Negro
304. The Beatles - Day Tripper
305. Led Zeppelin - Heartbreaker
306. Dire Straits - So Far Away
307. The Police - Can't Stand Losing You
308. Judas Priest - Breaking The Law
309. Bob Marley - No Woman No Cry
310. Guns N' Roses - Live And Let Die
311. The Doors - The End
312. Slade - C'Mon Feel The Noize
313 The Offspring - Come Out And Play
314. Metallica - Ride The Lightning
315. Simon & Garfunkel - Bridge Over Troubled Water
316. U2 - Vertigo
317. Iron Maiden - The Number Of The Beast
318. Deep Purple - Strange Kind Of Woman
319. Bob Dylan - The Times They Are A Changin'
320. Status Quo - In The Army Now
321. Wolfmother - Woman
322. Alice Cooper - Poison
323. Red Hot Chili Peppers - Otherside
324. Aerosmith - Come Together
325. Green Day - American Idiot
326. Kiss - Lick It Up
327. AC/DC - Moneytalks
328. U2 - Desire
329. Foo Fighters - Everlong
330. The Who - Won't Get Fooled Again
331. Héroes Del Silencio - Maldito Duende
332. Queen - Breakthru
333. Stevie Wonder - Superstition
334. The Animals - Don't Let Me Be Misunderstood
335. Heart - Barracuda
336. Creedence Clearwater Revival - Bad Moon Rising
337. Bon Jovi - Bad Medicine
338. Steve Miller Band .- Take The Money And Run
339. Sam & Dave - Soul Man
340. Chris Isaac - Wicked Game
341. Def Leppard - Hysteria
342. Rainbow - All Night Long
343. Bruce Springsteen - Human Touch
344. Loquillo Y Los Trogloditas - Rock And Roll Star
345. The Yardbirds - Heart Full Of Soul
346. T.Rex - 20th Century Boy
347. Nirvana - Lithium
348. Fleetwood Mac - Don't Stop
349 Spin Doctors - Two Princess
350. Tom Petty - American Girl
351. The Jam - Town Called Malice
352. Counting Crowes – Mr.Jones
353. Van Halen - Aint Talkin Bout Love
354. Oasis - Roll With It
355. Ozzy Osbourne - Crazy Train
356. Ramones - Do You Wanna Dance
357. Queen - Tie Your Mother Down
358. Supertramp - Breakfast In America
359. Red Hot Chili Peppers - Scar Tissue
360. Pink Floyd - Shine On You Crazy Diamond
361. Chicago - 25 Or 6 To 4
362. Los Suaves - Dolores Se Llamaba Lola
363. R.E.M - Imitation Of Life
364. Blur - Song 2
365. The Box Tops - The Letter
366. Bon Jovi – Always
367. The White Stripes - Seven Nation Army
368. The Sweet - Ballroom Blitz
369. Spencer Davis Group - Gimme Some Loving
370. Black Sabbath - Heaven & Hell
371. Chuck Berry - You Never Can Tell
372. The Cure – Lullaby
373. Joe Cocker - Summer In The City
374. U2 - New Years Day
375. The Stranglers - Golden Brown
376. AC/DC - T.N.T
377. Yes - Owner Of A Lonely Heart
378. Platero Y Tu – Juliette
379. Rush - Tom Sawyer
380. Smashing Pumpkins – 1979
381. Supergrass - Allright
382. The Smiths - There Is A Light That Never Goes Out
383. Barón Rojo - Resistiré
384. Dire Straits - Brothers In Arms
385. The Stooges - I Wanna Be Your Dog
386. Muse - Time Is Running Out
387.Billy Idol - Mony Mony
388. Leño - El Tren
389. Bob Dylan - Highway 61 Revisited
390. Bon Jovi - Born To Be My Baby
391. Blondie - Call Me
392. The Cranberries – Zombie
393. Led Zeppelin - When The Levee Breaks
394. Mick Jagger - God Gave Me Everything
395. Linkin Park – Numb
396. Dover - Devil Came To Me
397. Joey Ramone - What A Wonderful World
398. Rainbow - Since You'Ve Been Gone
399. Toto - Africa
-------
400. The Kinks - You Really Got Me
401. Steve Miller Band - Fly Like An Eagle
402. Iron Maiden - 2 Minutes To Midnight
403. Jethro Tull - Thick As A Brick (EXTRACT)
404. Queen - Bicycle Race
405. Bill Halley & His Comets - Rock Around The Clock
406. The Cure - Friday I'm In Love
407. Kansas - Carry On My Wayward Son
408. Skid Row - 18 And Life
409. Peter Frampton - Baby, I Love Your Way (LIVE)
410. Cheap Trick - Surrender
411. Loquillo Y Los Trogloditas – El Rompeolas
412. Black Crowes - Hard To Handle
413. Gary Moore - Parisienne Walkways
414. Mountain - Mississippi Queen
415. Rod Stewart - Tonight's The Night
416. Mr.Big - Wild World
417. Dover – Serenade
418. Simon & Garfunkel - The Boxer
419. Kiss - Detroit Rock City
420. Elton John - Tiny Dancer
421. Free - Wishing Well
422. Green Day - Boulevard Of Broken Dreams
423. Santana - Soul Sacrifice
424. Soundgarden – Spoonman
425. The Doors - People Are Strange
426. R.E.M. - Man On The Moon
427. Loquillo - Feo Fuerte Y Formal
428. Canned Heat - On The Road Again
429. Roy Orbison - I Drove All Night
430. Bruce Springsteen - The River
431. Cream – Crossroads
432. The Who - Pinball Wizard
433. Iggy Pop - Lust For Life
434. Whitesnake - Fool For Your Loving
435. The Zombies -The Time Of The Season
436. Burning - Mueve Tus Caderas
437- Foreigner - Cold As Ice
438. Mötley Crüe - Girls Girls Girls
439. Meat Loaf - I'd do Anything For Love
440. Asfalto - Días De Escuela
441. Joe Cocker - Unchain My Heart
442. Bon Jovi - Have A Nice Day
443. Procol Harum - Whiter Shade Of Pale
444. Led Zeppelin - Dazed And Confused
445. Queen - One Vision
446. Jimi Hendrix - All Along The Watchtower
447. Harry Nilsson - Everybody's Talkin
448 Jefferson Airplane – Volunteers
449 Van Morrison - Brown Eyed Girl
451. George Harrison - Got My Mind Set On You
452. Dio - Rainbow In The Dark
453. Twisted Sister - I Wanna Rock
454. Pixies - Here Comes Your Man
455. Oasis - Whatever
456. Joan Jett - Bad Reputation
457. Black Sabbath - War Pigs
458. ZZ Top - Sharp Dressed Man
459. Pink Floyd -Time
460. Elton John - Crocodile Rock
461. Héroes Del Silencio - La Sirena Varada
462. Boston - Smokin
463. Guns N' Roses - Don't Cry
464. Tom Petty - Free Fallin'
465. Yes - Roundabout
466. R.E.M. - It's The End Of The World
467. Platero y Tú – Alucinante
468. America - Ventura Highway
469. Young Rascals - Good Lovin'
470. Gun - Word Up
471. Green Day - When I Come Around
472. U2 - Beautiful Day
473. Survivor - Burning Heart
474. Scorpions - No One Like You
475. Obús - Vamos Muy Bien
476. Presidents Of The U.S.A. - Lump
477. Dire Straits - Tunnel Of Love
478. Lenny Kravitz - Fly Away
479. M-Clan - Quédate A Dormir
480. B.B.King - The Thrill Is Gone
481. Rainbow - Difficult To Cure
482. Red Hot Chili Peppers - Dani California
483. Wilson Pickett - In The Midnight Hour
484. Poco - Rose Of Cymarron
485. Def Leppard - Make Love Like A Man
486. Deep Purple - Hush
487. The Darkness - I Believe In a Thing Called Love
488. Creedence Clearwater Revival - Suzie Q
489. The Rolling Stones – Angie
490. Aerosmith - Love In An Elevator
491. Faces - Stay With Me
492. Thin Lizzy - Jailbreak
493. Kiss - Rock And Roll All Nite
494. Tom Petty - I Won't Back Down:
495. Queens Of The Stone Age - No One Knows:
496. Helloween - I Want Out:
497. Chris Cornell - You Know My Name
498. Ramones - Rock&Roll Radio
499. The Sweet - Fox On The Run
500. The Kinks - All Day And All Of The Night