Es Noticia

Daniel Henshall

Compartir
Enviar noticia por correo electrónico

Favorito
Nacimiento:
09/08/1982 (Sídney, AU)
Edad:
35 años
FilmografíaInformación ofrecida pormediadata tv

Biografía

Actor australiano mejor conocido por haber interpretado a Addo O'Donnell en la serie Out of the Blue y por haber dado vida a John Bunting en la película Snowtown.

Biografía completa

Filmografía

BabadookBabadook - pelicula 2015
Las últimas horasLas últimas horas - pelicula 2013

Biografía completa

Actor australiano mejor conocido por haber interpretado a Addo O'Donnell en la serie Out of the Blue y por haber dado vida a John Bunting en la película Snowtown.

Subir