Todos los ganadores en los Globos de Oro 2017

El Hotel Beverly Hilton de Los Ángeles ha acogido el inicio de la temporada de premios en Hollywood, con la entrega de las estatuillas de la Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollwood.

'How Far Will I Go'

'City of Stars'

'Can't Stop the Feeling'

My Life as a Zucchini

The Salesman

Hailee Steinfeld, The Edge of Seventeen

Todos los premiados en las categorías de series:

Mejor serie de televisión en comedia/musical

-Atlanta

-Black-ish

-Mozart in the jungle

-Transparent

-Veep

Mejor serie drama

-The Crown

-Juego de Tronos

-Stranger Things

-This Is Us

-Westworld

Mejor miniserie o película para televisión

-American Crime

-The Dresser

-The Night Manager

-The Night Of

-American Crime Story

Mejor actriz de reparto en miniserie o película para televisión

-Felicity Huffman, 'American Crime'

-Riley Keough, 'The Girlfriend Experience'

-Sarah Paulson, 'American Crime Story'

-Kerry Washington, 'Confirmation'

-Charlotte Rampling, 'London Spy'

Mejor actor de reparto en miniserie o película para televisión

-Riz Ahmed, 'The Night Of'

-Bryan Cranston, 'All the Way'

-John Turturro, 'The Night Of'

-Tom Hiddleston, 'El infiltrado'

-Courtney B. Vance, 'American Crime Story'

Mejor actriz de serie de comedia/musical

-Rachel Bloom por 'Crazy Ex Girlfriend'

-Julia Louise Dreyfus por 'Veep'

-Sarah Jessica Parker por 'Divorce'

-Gina Rodriguez por 'Jane the Virgin'

-Tracee Elis Ross por 'Black-ish'

-Issa Rae por 'Insecure'

Mejor actor de serie de comedia/musical

-Gael Garcia Bernal, 'Mozart in the Jungle'

-Nick Nolte, 'Graves'

-Jeffrey Tambor, 'Transparent'

-Anthony Anderson, 'Black-ish'

-Donald Glover, 'Atlanta'

Mejor actor de reparto

-Sterling K. Brown por 'American Crime Story'

-Hugh Laurie por 'El infiltrado'

-John Lithgow por 'The Crown'

-Christian Slater por 'Mr. Robot'

-John Travolta por 'American Crime Story'

Mejor actriz de reparto

-Olivia Colman por 'The Night Manager'

-Lena Headey por 'Juego de tronos'

-Chrissy Metz por 'This is Us'

-Mandy Moore por 'This is Us'

-Thandie Newton por 'Westworld'

Mejor actriz de serie de drama

-Caitriona Balfe, 'Outlander'

-Claire Foy, 'The Crown'

-Keri Russell, 'The Americans'

-Winona Ryder, 'Stranger things'

-Evan Rachel Wood, 'Westworld'

Mejor actor de serie de drama

-Rami Malek, 'Mr. Robot'

-Bob Odenkirk, 'Better Call Saul'

-Matthew Rhys, 'The Americans'

-Liev Schreiber, 'Ray Donovan'

-Billy Bob Thornton, 'Goliath'