Todos los ganadores en los Globos de Oro 2017

El Hotel Beverly Hilton de Los \u00c1ngeles ha acogido el inicio de la temporada de premios en Hollywood, con la entrega de las estatuillas de la Asociaci\u00f3n de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollwood. Todos los premiados en las categor\u00edas de cine: Mejor pel\u00edcula: Hasta el \u00faltimo hombre Comancher\u00eda Lion Manchester frente al mar Moonlight Mejor comedia o musical: 20th Century Women Deadpool Florence Foster Jenkins La La Land Sing Street Mejor director: Damien Chazelle, La La Land Tom Ford, Animales Nocturnos Mel Gibson, Hasta el \u00faltimo hombre Barry Jenkins, Moonlight Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester frente al mar Mejor actor de drama: Casey Affleck, Manchester frente al mar Joel Edgerton, Loving Andrew Garfield, Hasta el \u00faltimo hombre Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic Denzel Washington, Fences Mejor actor de comedia o musical: Colin Farrell, Langosta Ryan Gosling, La La Land Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins Jonah Hill, Juego de Armas Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool Mejor actriz de drama: Amy Adams, La Llegada Jessica Chastain, Miss Sloane Isabelle Huppert, Elle Ruth Negga, Loving Natalie Portman, Jackie Mejor actriz de comedia o musical: Annette Bening, 20th Century Women Lily Collins, La excepci\u00f3n a la regla (Rules Don't Apply( Hailee Steinfeld, The Edge of Seventeen Emma Stone, La La Land Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins Mejor actor de reparto: Mahershala Ali, Moonlight Jeff Bridges, Comancher\u00eda Simon Helberg, Florence Foster Jenkins Dev Patel, Lion Aaron Taylor Johnson, Animales Nocturnos Mejor actriz de reparto: Viola Davis, Fences Naomie Harris, Moonlight Nicole Kidman, Lion Octavia Spencer, Figuras Ocultas Michelle Williams, Manchester frente al mar Mejor pel\u00edcula en lengua extranjera: Divines Elle Neruda The Salesman Toni Erdmann Mejor pel\u00edcula animada: Kubo y las dos cuerdas m\u00e1gicas Vaiana My Life as a Zucchini Canta Zootr\u00f3polis Mejor guion 'La La Land' 'Animales nocturnos' 'Moonlight' 'Manchester frente al mar' 'Comancher\u00eda' Mejor banda sonora: Moonlight La La Land La llegada Lion Figuras ocultas Mejor canci\u00f3n: 'Can't Stop the Feeling' 'City of Stars' 'Faith' 'Gold' 'How Far Will I Go' Premio Cecil B. DeMille Meryl Streep Todos los premiados en las categor\u00edas de series: Mejor serie de televisi\u00f3n en comedia/musical -Atlanta -Black-ish -Mozart in the jungle -Transparent -Veep Mejor serie drama -The Crown -Juego de Tronos -Stranger Things -This Is Us -Westworld Mejor miniserie o pel\u00edcula para televisi\u00f3n -American Crime -The Dresser -The Night Manager -The Night Of -American Crime Story Mejor actriz de reparto en miniserie o pel\u00edcula para televisi\u00f3n -Felicity Huffman, 'American Crime' -Riley Keough, 'The Girlfriend Experience' -Sarah Paulson, 'American Crime Story' -Kerry Washington, 'Confirmation' -Charlotte Rampling, 'London Spy' Mejor actor de reparto en miniserie o pel\u00edcula para televisi\u00f3n -Riz Ahmed, 'The Night Of' -Bryan Cranston, 'All the Way' -John Turturro, 'The Night Of' -Tom Hiddleston, 'El infiltrado' -Courtney B. Vance, 'American Crime Story' Mejor actriz de serie de comedia/musical -Rachel Bloom por 'Crazy Ex Girlfriend' -Julia Louise Dreyfus por 'Veep' -Sarah Jessica Parker por 'Divorce' -Gina Rodriguez por 'Jane the Virgin' -Tracee Elis Ross por 'Black-ish' -Issa Rae por 'Insecure' Mejor actor de serie de comedia/musical -Gael Garcia Bernal, 'Mozart in the Jungle' -Nick Nolte, 'Graves' -Jeffrey Tambor, 'Transparent' -Anthony Anderson, 'Black-ish' -Donald Glover, 'Atlanta' Mejor actor de reparto -Sterling K. Brown por 'American Crime Story' -Hugh Laurie por 'El infiltrado' -John Lithgow por 'The Crown' -Christian Slater por 'Mr. Robot' -John Travolta por 'American Crime Story' Mejor actriz de reparto -Olivia Colman por 'The Night Manager' -Lena Headey por 'Juego de tronos' -Chrissy Metz por 'This is Us' -Mandy Moore por 'This is Us' -Thandie Newton por 'Westworld' Mejor actriz de serie de drama -Caitriona Balfe, 'Outlander' -Claire Foy, 'The Crown' -Keri Russell, 'The Americans' -Winona Ryder, 'Stranger things' -Evan Rachel Wood, 'Westworld' Mejor actor de serie de drama -Rami Malek, 'Mr. Robot' -Bob Odenkirk, 'Better Call Saul' -Matthew Rhys, 'The Americans' -Liev Schreiber, 'Ray Donovan' -Billy Bob Thornton, 'Goliath'