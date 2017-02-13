TITULARES DEL DÍA Las seis noticias que debes conocer hoy, lunes 13 de febrero

Premios Bafta

Consulta la lista de ganadores de los Bafta 2017

«La La Land» se impone como mejor película y saca músculo a dos semanas de los Oscar

Consulta la lista de ganadores de los Bafta 2017

El musical «La La Land» sigue arrasando y posicionándose como la gran favorita de los Oscar. Anoche, en la 70 edición de los premios de la Academia Británica de las Artes Cinematográficas y de la Televisión, se anotaba un tanto más al conseguir cinco de los nueve premios Bafta a los que optaba, entre ellos el de mejor película.

Toda la actualidad en portada
publicidad

comentarios