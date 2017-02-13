Consulta la lista de ganadores de los Bafta 2017

MEJOR PELÍCULA La La Land
La Llegada
Yo, Daniel Blake
Manchester frente al mar
Moonlight
MEJOR PELÍCULA BRITÁNICA Yo, Daniel Blake
American Honey
Denial
Animales fantásticos y dónde encontrarlos
Notes on Blindness
Under the shadow
MEJOR DIRECTOR
Denis Villeneuve (La Llegada)
Ken Loach (Yo, Daniel Blake)
Damien Chazelle (La La Land)
Kenneth Lonergan (Manchester frente al mar)
Tom Ford (Animales Nocturnos)
MEJOR GUIÓN ORIGINAL Manchester frente al mar
Comanchería
Yo, Daniel Blake
La La Land
Moonlight
MEJOR GUIÓN ADAPTADO Lion
La Llegada
Hasta el último hombre
Figuras ocultas
Animales Nocturnos
MEJOR ACTOR
Andrew Garfield (Hasta el último hombre)
Casey Affleck (Manchester frente al mar)
Jake Gyllenhaal (Animales Nocturnos)
Ryan Gosling (La La Land)
Viggo Mortensen (Capitán Fantastic)
MEJOR ACTRIZ
Amy Adams (La Llegada)
Emily Blunt (La chica del tren)
Emma Stone (La La Land)
Meryl Streep (Florence Foster Jenkins)
Natalie Portman (Jackie)
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO
Aaron Taylor Johnson (Animales Nocturnos)
Dev Patel (Lion)
Hugh Grant (Florence Foster Jenkins)
Jeff Bridges (Comanchería)
Mahershala Ali (Moonlight)
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO
Hayley Squires (Yo, Daniel Blake)
Michelle Williams (Manchester frente al mar)
Naomie Harris (Moonlight)
Nicole Kidman (Lion)
Viola Davis (Fences) MEJOR DIRECCION DIRECTOR, GUIONISTA O PRODUCTOR BRITÁNICO DEBUTANTE
Mike Carey (Guión), Ccamille Gatin (Producción) (The Girl With All the Gifts)
George Amponsah (Guión, dirección y producción), Dionne Walker (Guión/Producción) (The Hard Stop)
Peter Middleton (Guión, dirección y producción), James Spinney (Guión y dirección), Jo-Jo Ellison (Producción) (Notes on Blindness)
John Donnelly (Guión), Ben A. Williams (Dirección) (The Pass)
Babak Anvari (Guión y dirección), Emily Leo, Oliver Roskill, Lucan Toh (Producción) (Under the Shadow)

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE HABLA NO INGLESA
Dheepan
Julieta
Mustang
El hijo de Saúl
Toni Erdmann
MEJOR DOCUMENTAL
13th
Eight Days a Week
The Eagle Huntress
Notes on Blindness
Weiner
MEJOR PELÍCULA DE ANIMACIÓN
Buscando a Dory
Kubo y las cuerdas mágicas
Vaiana
Zootrópolis
MEJOR MÚSICA
La Llegada
Jackie
La La Land
Lion
Animales Nocturnos
MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA
La Llegada
Comanchería
La La Land
Lion
Animales Nocturnos
MEJOR MONTAJE
La Llegada
Hasta el último hombre
La La Land
Manchester frente al mar
Animales Nocturnos
MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN
Doctor Extraño
Animales Fantásticos y dónde encontrarlos
¡Ave, César!
La La Land
Animales Nocturnos
MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO
Aliados
Animales Fantásticos y dónde encontrarlos
Florence Foster Jenkins
Jackie
La La Land
MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍA
Doctor Extraño
Florence Foster Jenkins
Hasta el último hombre
Animales Nocturnos
Rogue One: Una historia de Star Wars
MEJOR SONIDO
La Llegada
Marea Negra
Animales Fantásticos y dónde encontrarlos
Hasta el último hombre
La La Land
MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES
La Llegada
Doctor Extraño
Animales Fantásticos y dónde encontrarlos
El libro de la selva
Rogue One: Una historia de Star Wars
MEJOR CORTO DE ANIMACIÓN BRITÁNICO
The Alan Dimension
A Love Story
Tough
MEJOR CORTO BRITÁNICO
Consumed
Home
Mouth of Hell
The Party
Standby
PREMIO BAFTA A LA ESTRELLA EMERGENTE
Anya Taylor-Joy
Laia Costa
Lucas Hedges
Ruth Negga
Tom Holland