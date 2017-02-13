Consulta la lista de ganadores de los Bafta 2017

El musical «La La Land» sigue arrasando y posicionándose como la gran favorita de los Oscar. Anoche, en la 70 edición de los premios de la Academia Británica de las Artes Cinematográficas y de la Televisión, se anotaba un tanto más al conseguir cinco de los nueve premios Bafta a los que optaba, entre ellos el de mejor película.

MEJOR PELÍCULA

La La Land

La Llegada

Yo, Daniel Blake

Manchester frente al mar

Moonlight

MEJOR PELÍCULA BRITÁNICA

Yo, Daniel Blake

American Honey

Denial

Animales fantásticos y dónde encontrarlos

Notes on Blindness

Under the shadow

MEJOR DIRECTOR

Denis Villeneuve (La Llegada)

Ken Loach (Yo, Daniel Blake)

Damien Chazelle(La La Land)

Kenneth Lonergan (Manchester frente al mar)

Tom Ford (Animales Nocturnos)

MEJOR GUIÓN ORIGINAL

Manchester frente al mar

Comanchería

Yo, Daniel Blake

La La Land

Moonlight

MEJOR GUIÓN ADAPTADO

Lion

La Llegada

Hasta el último hombre

Figuras ocultas

Animales Nocturnos

MEJOR ACTOR

Andrew Garfield (Hasta el último hombre)

Casey Affleck (Manchester frente al mar)

Jake Gyllenhaal (Animales Nocturnos)

Ryan Gosling (La La Land)

Viggo Mortensen (Capitán Fantastic)

MEJOR ACTRIZ

Amy Adams (La Llegada)

Emily Blunt (La chica del tren)

Emma Stone (La La Land)

Meryl Streep (Florence Foster Jenkins)

Natalie Portman (Jackie)

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

Aaron Taylor Johnson (Animales Nocturnos)

Dev Patel (Lion)

Hugh Grant (Florence Foster Jenkins)

Jeff Bridges (Comanchería)

Mahershala Ali (Moonlight)

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

Hayley Squires (Yo, Daniel Blake)

Michelle Williams (Manchester frente al mar)

Naomie Harris (Moonlight)

Nicole Kidman (Lion)

Viola Davis (Fences)

MEJOR DIRECCION DIRECTOR, GUIONISTA O PRODUCTOR BRITÁNICO DEBUTANTE

Mike Carey (Guión), Ccamille Gatin (Producción) (The Girl With All the Gifts)

George Amponsah (Guión, dirección y producción), Dionne Walker (Guión/Producción) (The Hard Stop)

Peter Middleton (Guión, dirección y producción), James Spinney (Guión y dirección), Jo-Jo Ellison (Producción) (Notes on Blindness)

John Donnelly (Guión), Ben A. Williams (Dirección) (The Pass)

Babak Anvari (Guión y dirección), Emily Leo, Oliver Roskill, Lucan Toh (Producción) (Under the Shadow)

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE HABLA NO INGLESA

Dheepan

Julieta

Mustang

El hijo de Saúl

Toni Erdmann

MEJOR DOCUMENTAL

13th

Eight Days a Week

The Eagle Huntress

Notes on Blindness

Weiner

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE ANIMACIÓN

Buscando a Dory

Kubo y las cuerdas mágicas

Vaiana

Zootrópolis

MEJOR MÚSICA

La Llegada

Jackie

La La Land

Lion

Animales Nocturnos

MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA

La Llegada

Comanchería

La La Land

Lion

Animales Nocturnos

MEJOR MONTAJE

La Llegada

Hasta el último hombre

La La Land

Manchester frente al mar

Animales Nocturnos

MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN

Doctor Extraño

Animales Fantásticos y dónde encontrarlos

¡Ave, César!

La La Land

Animales Nocturnos

MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO

Aliados

Animales Fantásticos y dónde encontrarlos

Florence Foster Jenkins

Jackie

La La Land

MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍA

Doctor Extraño

Florence Foster Jenkins

Hasta el último hombre

Animales Nocturnos

Rogue One: Una historia de Star Wars

MEJOR SONIDO

La Llegada

Marea Negra

Animales Fantásticos y dónde encontrarlos

Hasta el último hombre

La La Land

MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES

La Llegada

Doctor Extraño

Animales Fantásticos y dónde encontrarlos

El libro de la selva

Rogue One: Una historia de Star Wars

MEJOR CORTO DE ANIMACIÓN BRITÁNICO

The Alan Dimension

A Love Story

Tough

MEJOR CORTO BRITÁNICO

Consumed

Home

Mouth of Hell

The Party

Standby

PREMIO BAFTA A LA ESTRELLA EMERGENTE

Anya Taylor-Joy

Laia Costa

Lucas Hedges

Ruth Negga

Tom Holland