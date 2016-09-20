Instagram Una modelo revela un secreto que guardaba desde hace seis años: sufre de una extraña alopecia
La joven ha contado en Instagram que empezó a perder el pelo cuando ingresó al instituto
Lara Kitchen es una modelo australiana de 20 años que ha ganado fama internacional a raíz de que confesó a sus seguidores en Instagram que lleva 6 años padeciendo alopecia. Kitchen no tiene pelo y utiliza pelucas de pelo natural como ha mostrado en una fotografía en esta red sociales.
La joven ha contado que empezó a perder el pelo cuando ingresó al instituto. Los médicos le explicaron las razones de por qué perdía el pelo y trataron de curar su enfermedad con medicinas caras pero el tratamiento no funcionó. Lo único que ayudó a Kitchen fueron las pelucas fabricadas por Francesca de Mori, en base a pelo natural, y la modelo afirma que «eso me ha hecho feliz».
A través de un vídeo, la modelo ha decidido animar a quienes sufren alopecia y ayudarles a apreciar sus imperfecciones. El vídeo se ha hecho viral con más de 79.000 reproducciones y más de 500 comentarios de los seguidores de la modelo respecto a la valentía y la verdadera belleza de la joven.
Doing this is was the scariest thing I have ever done in my entire life and something I don't speak about to anyone! So a little story to get this all started When I was 14 I started to loose my hair in clumps and as you can imagine being a 14 year old girl starting high school with new people, you want to make a good impression but for me I became and felt like I was the girl that "wore a wig" or as nasty rumors went around such as "I had cancer" and these words were spread not just through my own school but through other school and already suffering anxiety made things very tough. My parents had no Idea what was going on, why was I loosing my hair? We saw doctor after doctor and some said stress and then one of perths top dermatologists told us alopecia, I remember sitting there and just crying in the doctors office and taking my wig off as he looked at my head and began to tell me and my mum that the follicle off the hair was still there but the chances of it growing back were slim but determined to get my hair back we started treatments (which were not cheap, and involved very strong steroids going onto my head) eventually after trying and trying I gave up and had to accept that nothing was working so for the mean time stick to wigs And I can tell you now wigs 6-7 years ago were not what they are today! And one day a gorgeous soul who I will forever be great full too for this told me about franchesca this young lady that was making wigs/ weaves. So my mum and i went and visited franchesca and my god my life changed instantly, Franchesca made long human hair wigs, which was so exciting for me, I could straighten my hair!! I could have a long pony tail! My "hair" looked more real. And from then on kept hush about my hair. Over the past years me and franchesca have spoken about doing something like this video and a few months ago, I agreed! Because I have nothing to be ashamed off in my words "I'm bold (literally) and strong" and yes hair is a major physical aspect to my appearance but my friends and family love me for me, my personality the person and was raised to be, I shouldn't have anything to feel ashamed off! *continue reading in the comments section
Kitchen resume que «el cabello es muy importante físicamente pero mis amigos y mi familia me quieren por cómo soy y no tengo por qué avergonzarme de ello».