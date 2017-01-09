Gente&Estilo - Gente
Shannen Doherty reaparece con un nuevo look tras terminar la radioterapia
La actriz estadounidense finaliza el tratamiento contra el cáncer de mama
Shannen Doherty por fin ha terminado la radioterapia. La actriz estadounidense, de 45 años, ha puesto fin a su tratamiento contra el cáncer de mama que le fue diagnosticado en 2015.
Y qué mejor manera de celebrarlo que compartiendo la noticia consus seguidores de Instagram. Para ello posó en una instantánea junto a sus médicos para darles las gracias por todo lo que han hecho por ella.
«Gracias a Vantage Oncology y a la Doctora Leslie Botnick. Gracias a todos los que trabajan allí, especialmente a Anna, Vince, Mike y Jackie», escribió la estrella de la serie «Beverly Hills», agradeciendo el apoyo incluso a Maggie, la máquina en la que se ha hecho el tratamiento.
Thank you Vantage Oncology and Dr Leslie Botnick. Thank you to all that work there, especially Anna,Vince, Mike (pictured here) and Jackie. And a big thank you to Maggie. Everyday you rotated around me, I knew you were zapping the last of those pesky micro cells lingering behind. Here's hoping I never see you again sweet Maggie!!! #lovethiscrew #cancerslayer
Con las pilas cargadas, la intérprete decidió acudir a sus estilistas de confianza para renovar su look, quienes le han teñido el pelo de marrón para darle una nueva imagen.
What do you do to celebrate end of radiation? You run to @ramireztransalon and see @johnnyramirez1 to transform your hair color (let him do whatever he wants cause he's that good and that lovely) and then sit with @anhcotran for the best haircut and just to revel in his pure radiance. Love these two. #cancerslayer with good hair now!!!