Sorprendió a propios y extraños. Apenas 20 minutos después de que el acróbata Pedro Aunión perdiera la vida, tras precipitarse desde una altura de 30 metros en el festival Mad Cool, la mítica banda Green Day saltó al escenario, como si nada hubiera pasado, para dar su concierto. Al parecer, todo tenía una explicación y Billie Joe Armstrong, líder de la formación, la explicó a través de su cuenta de Instagram, donde rindió homenaje al bailarín y coreógrafo.

«Si lo hubiéramos sabido antes no hubiéramos tocado. No somos gente sin corazón», manifestó el artista tras las críticas de los asistentes, que afearon a la organización no haber suspendido el festival Mad Cool.

«Ni siquiera sabíamos que había una performance de acróbatas. Estos festivales son enormes», lamentó Armstrong. «Estábamos calentando a las 11:25 de la noche. Quince minutos antes las autoridades locales le dijeron a nuestro manager que teníamos que esperar para salir porque había un problema de seguridad, algo normal que suele ocurrir en cualquier espectáculo... No nos dijeron que aquello no era normal», relató el artista.

«Te recordaremos siempre»

El cantante publicó en su perfil de Instagram una instantánea del homenaje que se rindió a Aunión con el texto: «En memoria de nuestro compañero Pedro, te recordaremos siempre».

Según indicó Armstrong, no fue hasta que acabó el concierto y Green Day volvió al backstage cuando los músicos recibieron la impactante noticia. «No sé por qué las autoridades decidieron no informarnos del accidente antes del concierto. Es la primera vez que nos ocurre algo así en los 30 años que Green Day lleva encima de los escenarios», confesó el líder del grupo. «Lo que le ocurrió a Pedro es impensable. Una vez más damos el pésame a su familia y amigos», añadió.